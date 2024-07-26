Best Coconut Grove Restaurants Participating in Miami Spice 2024

What's Miami Spice, you ask? From August 1 to September 30, Miami foodies and restaurant connoisseurs can try more than 250 of Miami's best restaurants without the high-end prices. Guests can enjoy prix fixe, three-course meals for just $30 or $35 for lunch and brunch, and $45 or $60 for dinner. Each three-course meal during Miami Spice 2024 includes an appetizer, entrée, and dessert.
And in 2024, more Coconut Grove restaurants than ever are on New Times' radar to check out during Miami Spice. This year, exciting Grove newcomers are joining the fray, including Sereia, the Portuguese seafood restaurant by renowned Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, as well as modern Chinese hot spot, RedFarm, offering diners the chance to explore their menus at nearly half the price.
Below, in alphabetical order, New Times has rounded up five Coconut Grove menus you won't want to miss during Miami Spice 2024.
Amal3480 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-369-0846
amalmiami.comNow is a great time to dive into the Lebanese flavors at Amal, the chic spot from the creators of Byblos and Meet Dalia. With its bright and airy dining room and shareable dishes, Amal is a lovely choice for a date night that’s sure to impress. For dinner ($60), kick things off with its signature hummus or the zesty fattoush salad. For the main event, dig into the juicy beef tenderloin with grilled veggies or the black cod with tahini and crispy pita bread. Don’t forget dessert: the chocolate halva mousse with tahini chantilly is a hit, and if you’re into boozy treats, the mastika ice cream (made with sweet Lebanese liqueur) is a must-try. Pro tip: end the night with a drink at Level 6, the rooftop upstairs, which also features a Miami Spice menu.
Chug's Diner3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-353-2940
chugsdiner.com This Cuban-American diner blends nostalgic charm with a creative twist, serving up comforting meals that feel like a warm hug. True to its ethos, the weekday Miami Spice lunch menu ($30) is brimming with hearty dishes designed to leave you full and happy. Croquetas are always a hit here, so you’ll want to start with their Buffalo chicken iteration, stuffed with bleu cheese crumbles, and served with hot sauce, saltines, and pickles. For the mains, choose between the abundantly portioned plantain-crusted snapper, or "Abuela's Plate," which comes with white rice, black beans, banana, and your choice of juicy roasted pork or crispy chicharron. For dessert, you can’t go wrong with its ever-changing selection of house-made ice cream or its consistently delightful flan.
Minty Z3206 Grand Ave., Miami
786-409-7151
mintyz.comMinty Z is the Grove’s go-to spot for a fun twist on plant-based dim sum and Asian fusion, welcoming everyone to enjoy its innovative vegan creations. For Miami Spice, the lunch menu ($30) is a steal, with starters like dragonfruit tiradito drizzled with yuzu ponzu, and teriyaki jackfruit lettuce wraps paired with rice vermicelli, pickled carrots, and crispy onions. Dive into main courses like Singapore noodles with curry, snow peas, and tofu, or spicy crispy beef featuring braised seitan, ginger, broccoli and brown rice. Wrap up your meal with inventive desserts such as bao beignets dusted with five-spice sugar and black sesame caramel, or coconut-mango boba pudding with candied rosemary.
RedFarm3131 Commodore Plz., Coconut Grove
305-330-9700
redfarmnyc.com Duck is the main attraction at this buzzy New York transplant (we even dedicated an entire story to it!), and their Spice brunch menu ($35) offers a chance to savor it at a fraction of the usual price. Kick off your meal with a dumpling appetizer, choosing between crunchy veggies or shrimp and snow pea leaf fillings. Then, sink your teeth into the barbecued duck breast, with its crispy skin and juicy meat complemented by thick rice noodles and bean sprouts. For dessert, don't miss their famous ice cream sandwiches in assorted flavors like pistachio, strawberry, and chocolate.
Sereia3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-967-8152
sereia.miami Sereia, the seafood-forward, modern Portuguese restaurant by Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa (known for the two-Michelin-starred Alma in Lisbon), has recently made its debut in Coconut Grove. For its first Miami Spice dinner ($60), diners can explore appetizers like cured wahoo with sweet potato purée, seared scallops with miso bacon, and a cured watermelon and tomato gazpacho. Main course choices include piri piri chicken and "Bacalhau à Brás," a traditional Lisbon dish featuring crispy hash with salted cod, onions, potatoes, and eggs. Desserts on offer are caramel and port custard with an almond crumble, and a sweet rice custard with orange sorbet.