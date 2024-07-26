 2024 Miami Spice: Top Coconut Grove Restaurants in This Year’s Event | Miami New Times
Best Coconut Grove Restaurants Participating in Miami Spice 2024

The best Coconut Grove restaurants doing Miami Spice 2024 are Sereia, RedFarm, Chug's Diner, and more.
July 26, 2024
Sereia, the new seafood-forward, modern Portuguese restaurant by Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, is participating in Miami Spice 2024.
Sereia, the new seafood-forward, modern Portuguese restaurant by Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, is participating in Miami Spice 2024. Photo by Ruben Cabrera
It's official: Miami Spice kicks off on Thursday, August 1! Therefore, let the countdown to indulge in the Magic City at the best prices begin.

What's Miami Spice, you ask? From August 1 to September 30, Miami foodies and restaurant connoisseurs can try more than 250 of Miami's best restaurants without the high-end prices. Guests can enjoy prix fixe, three-course meals for just $30 or $35 for lunch and brunch, and $45 or $60 for dinner. Each three-course meal during Miami Spice 2024 includes an appetizer, entrée, and dessert.

And in 2024, more Coconut Grove restaurants than ever are on New Times' radar to check out during Miami Spice. This year, exciting Grove newcomers are joining the fray, including Sereia, the Portuguese seafood restaurant by renowned Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, as well as modern Chinese hot spot, RedFarm, offering diners the chance to explore their menus at nearly half the price.

Below, in alphabetical order, New Times has rounded up five Coconut Grove menus you won't want to miss during Miami Spice 2024.
Amal is participating in Miami Spice 2024.
Photo by Maxime Bocken, courtesy of Studio Munge

Amal

3480 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-369-0846
amalmiami.com
Now is a great time to dive into the Lebanese flavors at Amal, the chic spot from the creators of Byblos and Meet Dalia. With its bright and airy dining room and shareable dishes, Amal is a lovely choice for a date night that’s sure to impress. For dinner ($60), kick things off with its signature hummus or the zesty fattoush salad. For the main event, dig into the juicy beef tenderloin with grilled veggies or the black cod with tahini and crispy pita bread. Don’t forget dessert: the chocolate halva mousse with tahini chantilly is a hit, and if you’re into boozy treats, the mastika ice cream (made with sweet Lebanese liqueur) is a must-try. Pro tip: end the night with a drink at Level 6, the rooftop upstairs, which also features a Miami Spice menu.
click to enlarge an assortment of dishes on a green table
Chug's is participating in Miami Spice 2024.
Ariete Hospitality photo

Chug's Diner

3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-353-2940
chugsdiner.com
This Cuban-American diner blends nostalgic charm with a creative twist, serving up comforting meals that feel like a warm hug. True to its ethos, the weekday Miami Spice lunch menu ($30) is brimming with hearty dishes designed to leave you full and happy. Croquetas are always a hit here, so you’ll want to start with their Buffalo chicken iteration, stuffed with bleu cheese crumbles, and served with hot sauce, saltines, and pickles. For the mains, choose between the abundantly portioned plantain-crusted snapper, or "Abuela's Plate," which comes with white rice, black beans, banana, and your choice of juicy roasted pork or crispy chicharron. For dessert, you can’t go wrong with its ever-changing selection of house-made ice cream or its consistently delightful flan.
click to enlarge a food dish
Minty Z is one of Miami's most popular vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurants.
Minty Z photo

Minty Z

3206 Grand Ave., Miami
786-409-7151
mintyz.com
Minty Z is the Grove’s go-to spot for a fun twist on plant-based dim sum and Asian fusion, welcoming everyone to enjoy its innovative vegan creations. For Miami Spice, the lunch menu ($30) is a steal, with starters like dragonfruit tiradito drizzled with yuzu ponzu, and teriyaki jackfruit lettuce wraps paired with rice vermicelli, pickled carrots, and crispy onions. Dive into main courses like Singapore noodles with curry, snow peas, and tofu, or spicy crispy beef featuring braised seitan, ginger, broccoli and brown rice. Wrap up your meal with inventive desserts such as bao beignets dusted with five-spice sugar and black sesame caramel, or coconut-mango boba pudding with candied rosemary.
click to enlarge a platter of duck dishes
Duck is the main attraction at this buzzy New York transplant, and their Spice brunch menu offers a chance to savor it at a fraction of the usual price.
RedFarm photo

RedFarm

3131 Commodore Plz., Coconut Grove
305-330-9700
redfarmnyc.com
Duck is the main attraction at this buzzy New York transplant (we even dedicated an entire story to it!), and their Spice brunch menu ($35) offers a chance to savor it at a fraction of the usual price. Kick off your meal with a dumpling appetizer, choosing between crunchy veggies or shrimp and snow pea leaf fillings. Then, sink your teeth into the barbecued duck breast, with its crispy skin and juicy meat complemented by thick rice noodles and bean sprouts. For dessert, don't miss their famous ice cream sandwiches in assorted flavors like pistachio, strawberry, and chocolate.
click to enlarge an egg dish on a black plate
Sereia is participating in Miami Spice 2024.
Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Sereia

3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-967-8152
sereia.miami
Sereia, the seafood-forward, modern Portuguese restaurant by Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa (known for the two-Michelin-starred Alma in Lisbon), has recently made its debut in Coconut Grove. For its first Miami Spice dinner ($60), diners can explore appetizers like cured wahoo with sweet potato purée, seared scallops with miso bacon, and a cured watermelon and tomato gazpacho. Main course choices include piri piri chicken and "Bacalhau à Brás," a traditional Lisbon dish featuring crispy hash with salted cod, onions, potatoes, and eggs. Desserts on offer are caramel and port custard with an almond crumble, and a sweet rice custard with orange sorbet.
