Family-Owned Hialeah Deli Makes The Best Sandwiches in Florida

Yelp has just released its list of the Best Sandwiches in Every State, and out of the plethora of sandwich shops in Florida, one in Miami stood out the most thanks to its stellar, nearly five-star reviews: Franky's Deli Warehouse.
Founded in 1999, the popular deli from husband-and-wife owners Franky and Nanette Diaz has made multiple appearances on Yelp’s lists of top places to eat, and thanks to its five-star ranking, it is now the highest rated sandwich deli on Yelp in the Sunshine State.
The deli took to its Instagram to share the exciting news.
Yelp's Luis Rendon writes, "Their 'Famous Italian' is a meaty masterpiece featuring ham, capicola, salami, and provolone. Order it half-size so you can mix and match another half from equally tasty options."
While the Italian sandwich here is a classic, customers can't go wrong with any sandwich creation made at this special deli.
"The sandwiches at Franky's are nothing short of exceptional," reads a comment on Yelp. "Whether you opt for a classic Italian sub bursting with flavors or a creative vegetarian option, each bite is a testament to their commitment to quality ingredients and skilled craftsmanship."
The married couple credit their passion for the deli, as well as their commitment to having incredible customer service, a clean environment, and a friendly atmosphere for their success.
Franky's Deli Warehouse. 2596 W. 84th St., Hialeah; 305-827-5366; frankysdeli.com. Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Sundays.