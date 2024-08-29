 Miami Mom-and-Pop Deli Makes Best Sandwiches in Florida | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Family-Owned Hialeah Deli Makes The Best Sandwiches in Florida

A longtime Hialeah deli run by husband-and-wife owners is the highest-rated sandwich shop in the state of Florida.
August 29, 2024
The "No. 1" with potato bread, extra meat, bacon, and all the fixings from the top-rated sandwich shop in Florida, Franky's Deli Warehouse.
The "No. 1" with potato bread, extra meat, bacon, and all the fixings from the top-rated sandwich shop in Florida, Franky's Deli Warehouse. Franky's Deli Warehouse photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Just one day after a Hialeah barbecue spot was named one of the best new barbecue restaurants in the country, another Hialeah restaurant is making a name for itself in a majorly delicious way.

Yelp has just released its list of the Best Sandwiches in Every State, and out of the plethora of sandwich shops in Florida, one in Miami stood out the most thanks to its stellar, nearly five-star reviews: Franky's Deli Warehouse.

Founded in 1999, the popular deli from husband-and-wife owners Franky and Nanette Diaz has made multiple appearances on Yelp’s lists of top places to eat, and thanks to its five-star ranking, it is now the highest rated sandwich deli on Yelp in the Sunshine State.

The deli took to its Instagram to share the exciting news.
Yelp's Luis Rendon writes, "Their 'Famous Italian' is a meaty masterpiece featuring ham, capicola, salami, and provolone. Order it half-size so you can mix and match another half from equally tasty options."

While the Italian sandwich here is a classic, customers can't go wrong with any sandwich creation made at this special deli.

"The sandwiches at Franky's are nothing short of exceptional," reads a comment on Yelp. "Whether you opt for a classic Italian sub bursting with flavors or a creative vegetarian option, each bite is a testament to their commitment to quality ingredients and skilled craftsmanship."
click to enlarge a sandwich
A roast beef sandwich from Franky's Deli Warehouse in Hialeah, Florida.
Franky's Deli Warehouse photo
Franky opened the shop exactly 24 years ago after gaining experience from working for Subway Corp. where he trained franchise owners. Nanette also gained invaluable customer service experience after working for UPS for over a decade. Once they combined their strengths to start a business, Franky's was born — and it's been a hit ever since.

The married couple credit their passion for the deli, as well as their commitment to having incredible customer service, a clean environment, and a friendly atmosphere for their success.

Franky's Deli Warehouse. 2596 W. 84th St., Hialeah; 305-827-5366; frankysdeli.com. Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Sundays.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Famed New York Bagel Company to Open First Florida Location

Openings & Closings

Famed New York Bagel Company to Open First Florida Location

By Rachel Costa
Miami Barbecue Joints Named Two of the Best in the U.S.

Food & Drink News

Miami Barbecue Joints Named Two of the Best in the U.S.

By Rachel Costa
Miami's Viral Pink Café Opens First Location in Broward

Openings & Closings

Miami's Viral Pink Café Opens First Location in Broward

By Rachel Costa
Montréal's Largest Shawarma Chain to Open First U.S. Location in Miami

Openings & Closings

Montréal's Largest Shawarma Chain to Open First U.S. Location in Miami

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation