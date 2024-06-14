Hoy Como Ayer Is Back! Iconic Little Havana Music Venue Reopens This Summer

Hoy Como Ayer, a long-running live music venue in Little Havana that closed in June of 2019 due to the end of a 20-year lease, will reopen on Thursday, June 27, under new management.
Originally opened on Calle Ocho over 25 years ago, the tropical music venue was once a cornerstone of Miami’s music and cultural scene, and in 2024, it plans on continuing that legacy.
"While the nightlife landscape in Miami has evolved tremendously in the last five years, we've always felt like there was a missing piece. This is what motivated us to bring back Hoy Como Ayer, a venue that embodies the spirit of our community," explains Jon Nguyen, partner at Hoy Como Ayer. "We are thrilled to reopen our doors and share the magic with both long-time guests and new visitors, offering an unforgettable experience that celebrates the heart and soul of Miami."
Now, the storied venue, once known for hosting incredible artists such as Willy Chirino, Amaury Gutiérrez, Luis Bofill, and the Spam Allstars, is making its big comeback with a full lineup of musical guests already set for the entire summer.
A Renovation That Preserved Its Historic CharmOn June 27, guests can experience the completely renovated music venue, which has expanded to encompass 4,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor spaces. The 65-seat venue now has a large wooden stage equipped with state-of-the-art lighting, sound systems, and even special effects. However, for those who are worried about the venue changing too much, don't fret — what hasn't changed is its historic charm, which evokes feelings of nostalgia.
Additionally, in between acts or performances, guests can now choose to hang out either in the brand new, 65-seat bar, the new 25-seat outdoor patio, or unwind in La Sala, a new 140-seat wine bar located inside of the venue that will offer an extensive selection of wines within a cozy, living room-like setting complete with plenty of leather seating.
At the new bar, guests can enjoy a full bar menu that includes bottle service and specialty cocktails. Some of said cocktails are the "Mamey Mojito," the "Colada Service" (an espresso martini served in a colada cup), and a mezcal white negroni. Complementing these libations is a new bites menu featuring "Chino-Latino delicacies" such as sweet corn croquetas, sweet and sour crispy chicken, fried yucca, and Chinese barbecue pork bites. Later this summer, the venue will host a rotating lineup of local food trucks, including Ted’s Burgers, PizzElla Miami Neapolitan Pizza, and Mr. Tacos, offering a variety of options to indulge in while enjoying the live performances.
New Live Music ProgrammingHoy Como Ayer has partnered with Conecta Miami Arts, a multi-disciplinary arts organization dedicated to producing and presenting socially engaged artistic experiences for the public, to arrange its weekly lineup of live bands and musicians, bringing the sounds of salsa, son, merengue, and more back to the stage. The venue will also feature esteemed resident DJs, including Grammy-nominated producer, musician, and DJ Mr. Pauer.
“I am excited to see this iconic venue return, providing Miami artists a platform to showcase their talents,” says Melissa Messulam, partner and Executive Director of Conecta Miami Arts. “Hoy Como Ayer has been a beacon of culture in Miami, and we can't wait to fill the air with the vibrant sounds of our incredible musicians once more. It's a homecoming for the artistic community of Miami and a celebration of our shared love for music.”
Opening weekend programming:
- Thursday, June 27: Mr. Pauer at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Celia Cruz All Stars at 9 p.m.
- Friday, June 28: Humberto Ibarra at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Mr. Pauer at 8:45 p.m and 10:45 p.m.
- Saturday, June 29: Sonlokos at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m; Mr. Pauer at 8:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.
- Sunday, June 30: Cortadito at 7 p.m.
Hoy Como Ayer will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Hoy Como Ayer. 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami; hoycomoayer.miami.