Celebrate Fourth of July With One of These Seven Chef-Curated Baskets

Fourth of July weekend is just around the corner, and it is time to plan how you're going to savor the warm weather and celebrate America's independence. With Miami-Dade beaches closed, your holiday might be better spent lying about in a garden, boating in the crystal blue waters, or in the comfort of your own backyard.

To make preparations easier, local chefs have assembled flavorful, globally inspired meals into portable options for you and your loved ones to enjoy. From a selection of gourmet meats to indulgent drinks, here are the best options to step up your Fourth of July game. Early ordering is strongly suggested.

EXPAND Bartaco family pack Photo courtesy of Bartaco

Bartaco 2906 NE 207th St., Aventura

305-614-8226

bartaco.com



Bartaco features two options for its Fourth of July family packs. The taco option includes two taco fillings with tortillas, toppings, salsa verde, and chips, accompanied by three sides. The whole chicken family pack comes with salsa verde and chips, with your choice of three different side dishes. Customize your pick with add-ons such as chicken soup and dessert of tres leches. Each feeds up to four people and costs $39.50. Order curbside pickup or delivery via the Bartaco app or bartaco.com.

Aperitivo basket at Bellini Photo courtesy of Bellini

Bellini Restaurant & Bar 2988 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove

305-800-7672

mrchotels.com



Raise a glass to American freedom with a curated selection of charcuterie and specialty drinks by this Coconut Grove eatery. Bellini's aperitivo gourmet box packs a bottle each of Mr.C prosecco, chardonnay "Pomino" Frescobaldi Tuscany, and chianti classico Quarciabella Tuscany, along with old fashioned, negroni, and Manhattan cocktail mixes. Foodwise, there are rosemary crackers and breadsticks to nibble on, bites of brie and Parmigiano cheeses, and portions of Cerignola olives and Levoni salami. The box costs $135 and serves four to six people. Orders can be placed online via bbot.menu or by calling 917-572-5171.

EXPAND Arugula salad with Italian grissini sticks from Folklore Culinary. Photo courtesy of Folklore Culinary

Folklore Culinary 305-857-5425

folkloreculinary.com



Layout a festive picnic with chef Alon Ezra's basket, composed of a variety of specialties ranging from pulled chicken and lemon aioli brioche sliders to fresh avocado and arugula salad with Italian breadsticks. The feast continues with heirloom bruschetta with balsamic and fresh basil, a vegetable platter with homemade green herb dressing, and potato skins with barbecue seasoning. For dessert, enjoy gooey chocolate chips cookies and a watermelon bowl fruit salad. Wash it all down with homemade ground mint lemonade. The picnic menu costs $45 per person. Paper cutlery and checkered cloth and napkins are included. Order online by July 3.

EXPAND Fiola's sea bucket special Photo courtesy of Fiola

Fiola 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables

305-912-2639

fiolamiami.com



Fourth of July doesn't get any easier than the Fabio at Home sea bucket, Fiola's ready-to-boil seafood celebration. Inside the bucket, you'll find shrimp, lobster, clams, mussels, snow crab, andouille sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob. To enhance the flavors of the fresh seafood, Calabrese aioli, cocktail sauce, Adriatic spice mix, lemons, and a fresh herb bouquet are also included. The bucket costs $192 and serves four people. Order online for takeout delivery or curbside pickup.

Poke OG's omakase box Photo courtesy of Poke OG

Poke OG 161 SE First St., Miami

pokeog.com 161 SE First St., Miami



Spice up your picnic or home celebration with Poke OG's omakase boxes. Options range from $21 to $38 and feature an assortment of edamame, maki nigiri, and sauces such as honey truffle soy and spicy mayo. A good option for two people, the Rainbow Road box includes edamame; three pieces each of tuna, salmon, hamachi, and ebb shrimp nigiri; four pieces of tuna and salmon maki; two pieces each of tuna and salmon and one of hamachi sashimi ($38). Boxes are available on Postmates and UberEats for curbside pickup or delivery.

EXPAND Sagrado's holiday basket. Photo courtesy of Sagrado Cafe

Sagrado Cafe 900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-671-7432

sagrado.cafe



Sagrado's basket for two includes orange juice, ham and cheese croissants, and a dozen cheese bread puffs. You also get to indulge in sweet popcorn, apples, bananas, berries, jelly, chocolate, brigadeiros, and volcano carrot cakes. The basket costs $49 and includes a wood board and four napkins. Call the café to place an order.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Grateful Hospitality

Society BBQ 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-534-3151

societybbqmiami.com



Chef Richard Hales is offering a special Fourth of July family pack of signature meats from his barbecue concept at the Citadel. The holiday pack includes one rack of baby back ribs, three pounds of pulled pork or sliced beef brisket, and pit-smoked beans. Choose between a bottle of Texas or Little Haiti habanero barbecue sauce. Also included is a dessert of Wife Hales' bourbon bread pudding. The pack costs $150 and serves six people. Orders can be placed by emailing hello@gratefulhospitality.com by July 3.