The Eight Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, P.I.G. (Pork Is Good) returns to celebrate its tenth edition with a weekend of beer, pork, and music, while Scott Conant's Scarpetta launches an indulgent Sunday brunch. Plus, Nosh Fest celebrates a decade at Temple Beth Emet with a tailgate-themed food fundraiser, the Broken Shaker hosts a Día de los Muertos event, and Giralda Under the Stars returns for the season.

EXPAND Giralda Under the Stars Courtesy of Giralda Under the Stars

Giralda Under the Stars Season Kickoff at Giralda Plaza

If seemingly endless shopping and dining options aren't enough to lure you to Coral Gables' Miracle Mile, maybe some tunes and a street-festival vibe will do the trick. This Friday, Giralda Under the Stars returns to Giralda Plaza with live music, entertainment, and local eats. Participating restaurants include Pasión del Cielo, PokeBao, the Local Craft Food & Drink, Threefold Cafe, Divino Ceviche, and others. The event is held every first Friday of the month and is now anchored by the recently transformed and expansive Giralda Plaza.

EXPAND Chef Oscar Del Rivero Courtesy of Jaguar Lab

Jaguar Lab With Chef Oscar Del Rivero at Jaguar

The executive chef of Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen, Oscar Del Rivero, continues the restaurant's monthly series, Jaguar Lab, with chef Sergio Rivera of Drunken Dragon. The two will collaborate on a one-night-only menu offering Asian-Korean and Latin-American fare.

Broken Shaker Adrian Gaut

Día de los Muertos at the Broken Shaker

Celebrate Día de los Muertos this Friday in the Broken Shaker's backyard oasis. The poolside bar at the Freehand Hotel will host the party, presenting a live mariachi band and DJ sets from Pirate Stereo. Enjoy tacos and tostadas by chef Jimmy Lebron, and get your face painted by artist Nicole Salgar. You're also invited to bring offerings to add to the bar's traditional altar.

EXPAND Chef Jeremiah is excited to throw a block party for P.I.G. 10. Photo by FujifilmGirl

Tenth-Annual Pork Is Good Festival

P.I.G. (Pork Is Good) returns this year to celebrate its tenth edition with a weekend of pork-centric dishes by some of Miami's favorite chefs. The event, hosted by chef Jeremiah Bullfrog, is set for this Saturday and Sunday at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. This year, Chef Jeremiah has teamed up with brothers Samuel and Max Baum to curate the music lineup and Adam Darnell of Boxelder Craft Beer Market to bring the brews. Fans of all things porcine can indulge in dishes prepared by a lineup of chefs from more than 20 restaurants. Several of the key Miami players are Jose Mendin of Pubbelly, Niven Patel of Ghee, Alex Meyer and Luciana Giagrandi of Boia De, Josh Gripper of RWSB, and Daniel Roy of the Jim and Neesie. The two-day event will offer a different experience each day: Saturday will feature a New Orleans Jazz Fest feel, with robust programming of musical acts, while chefs serve food for purchase. Sunday, expect the event's annual pig roast and all-you-can-eat tasting stations.

EXPAND Spooky and adorable at the same time. Cielito Artisan Pops

Spooky Treats at Cielito Artisan Pops

The Wynwood popsicle shop Cielito is offering spooky Halloween treats through this Sunday. For $7, select a Cielito flavor from the 43 varieties and make it "spooky" with various chocolate dips and toppings.

EXPAND Miami Shores' Green Day Festival Green Day Festival

Green Day Festival in Miami Shores

Promoting local businesses and inspiring green community practices, the Greater Miami Shores Chamber of Commerce will host its seventh-annual Green Day Festival this Saturday. The street fest will offer more than 100 exhibitors, including food trucks, craft breweries, artisanal booths, and green markets, as well as a decked-out kids' zone, spanning five blocks between 95th and 100th Streets on NE Second Avenue. Explore the festival or head to the main stage to catch live music.

Nosh on these. Courtesy of Nosh Fest

Nosh Fest 2019

For a decade, Temple Beth Emet has hosted Cooper City’s leading food fundraiser, Nosh Fest. It will return this weekend for a tenth-anniversary tailgate-themed party benefiting WeCare Food Pantry, Jupiter Soup Kitchen, and the Cupboard at the Jewish Community Center. Expect bites from local restaurants and food trucks, live music, children’s activities, games, and an artisanal market.

EXPAND Brunch at Scarpetta Courtesy of Scarpetta

Scarpetta by Scott Conant Launches Brunch

Scarpetta by Scott Conant, the award-winning Italian restaurant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, now offers Sunday brunch for $59. Begin with a complimentary Aperol gin spritz, followed by a large buffet-style spread of chilled seafood, salads, made-to-order frittatas, Italian cured meats and cheeses, and desserts, all curated by Conant and the restaurant's chef de cuisine, Christopher Li. Plus, every table will be served tomato and basil spaghetti and duck and foie gras ravioli. Other entrées include lobster Benedict, chicken parmigiano, and filet mignon. For an additional $25 per person, upgrade to unlimited prosecco, bellinis, and mimosas. For an additional $50, enjoy unlimited Taittinger Brut champagne.