 Exquisito Chocolates in Miami to Expand and Sell Craft Ice Cream | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

An Urban Chocolate Factory to Come to Little Havana

Exquisito Chocolates is moving to a larger chocolate factory in Little Havana where it will sell ice cream, wine, beer, pastries, and more.
March 18, 2024
The new design brings together a café and factory to Little Havana.
The new design brings together a café and factory to Little Havana. Exquisito Chocolate photo
Share this:
Miami's first chocolate factory, Exquisito Chocolates, will soon move into a state-of-the-art facility more than double its size in Little Havana this May — and the story behind its creation and success is thanks to one woman who made her chocolate dreams a reality.

While working in corporate in New York City and moonlighting as a chocolatier, Carolina Quijano never imagined her passion project, Exquisito Chocolates, would turn into the first urban chocolate factory in her hometown.

Exquisito Chocolates was created after Quijano visited Paris and had delicious chocolate. According to Quijano, after this trip, she visited a farmers' market in Miami where she tasted "life-changing" hot chocolate, one with simple yet rich and robust flavors, which reminded her of the comfort of sipping Colombian hot chocolate.

That's all it took to awaken the chocolatier in her; the rest is history.

Her first brick-and-mortar location opened in Little Havana in 2018, where she made and sold single-origin chocolate with ethically sourced cacao from seven different farms in Latin America and the Caribbean. The chocolate has since become a local favorite, earning collaborations with big Miami names such as Café La Trova and others, including Havana Club rum and craft ice cream chain Salt & Straw.

Exquisito Chocolates has also earned multiple accolades since its inception, including taking home the top prize at the 2023 National Good Food Awards in the snack category for its 73 percent agrofloresta brownie.
click to enlarge Chocolate bars
All chocolates are made with sustainably sourced cacao.
Exquisito Chocolate photo
Along with the success came the need to expand the chocolate factory.

"We produce a lot of chocolate in a rather small space," Quijano tells New Times. "It's not just about a bigger space, but we are expanding into a proper cafe. We're bean-to-bar, so we make everything in-house, and we roast the cacao in-house from the different farms we work with; we have full control over the process."

This is why, in May, Exquisito Chocolates will relocate from its current 1,250-square-foot space to 1900 SW Eighth St., across from Sanguich. The new factory space will be more than double its current size (3,300 square feet) and will include an expanded café menu, fresh pastries, beer and wine pairings, ice cream, drinking chocolates, and indoor and outdoor seating.

In its current space, Exquisito Chocolates offers bars and bonbons, but with the expansion, Quijano will be able to venture into using its chocolate to make ice cream for the first time.

"One of my passion projects is single-origin chocolate ice cream," says Quijano. "People don't realize how different an ice cream can taste based on the origin of the chocolate just because of the flavor profile. We have a Tumaco [a region in Colombia] dark chocolate ice cream, it's a pure dark chocolate lover's ice cream that I've been working on, and I'm really proud of it."

The pastries menu will expand from brownies and cookies to tarts, cakes, and other treats. From previous collaborations with brands, including local brewery J. Wakefield Brewing and out-of-state breweries, came the idea to serve beer on tap but with a twist.

"We'll be able to serve on-tap beer made with our chocolate from a beer company," says Quijano. "We'll also have pairings of beer and wine with our chocolates, which people really love."
click to enlarge chocolate bonbons
Exquisito Chocolate bonbons
Exquisito Chocolate photo
In the previous space, Quijano attempted to host chocolate classes, but with the limited space, the initiative was ultimately put on pause. Now, the factory will not only serve as her stage to expand on the original class idea, but guests can also experience full tours and a hands-on and more insightful experience while making their own bars and truffles at the factory.

For those who would rather learn by watching, the space is designed with big glass partitions between the café and the kitchen, allowing all guests to take a peek into the chocolate-making process.

While there is no set opening date yet, Quijano hopes to open to the public at the end of May.

"We're excited to expand," says Quijano. "We will have more products available to people who come into our store but also more experiences as well."

Exquisito Chocolates. Currently open at 2606 SW Eighth St., Miami, soon to be open at 1900 SW Eighth St., Miami, across from Sanguich. Coming end of May 2024. exquisitochocolates.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
The 12 Best Espresso Martinis in Miami

Cocktails & Spirits

The 12 Best Espresso Martinis in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami’s First NFT-Inspired Restaurant Has Arrived With Cuban Pastelitos

Openings & Closings

Miami’s First NFT-Inspired Restaurant Has Arrived With Cuban Pastelitos

By Jesse Scott
Kendall Hidden Gem Makes List of Top Seafood Restaurants in the U.S.

Food & Drink News

Kendall Hidden Gem Makes List of Top Seafood Restaurants in the U.S.

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Hamilton-Inspired Beer and the Best Food Events in Miami This Week

Things To Do

Hamilton-Inspired Beer and the Best Food Events in Miami This Week

By Rachel Costa and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation