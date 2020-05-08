The Mother of All Bake Sales, Mother's Day, and Other Virtual Food Events This Weekend

Happy Mother's Day, Miami. The closure of restaurant dining rooms and bars hasn't stopped local businesses from finding ways to continue to serve and engage with the community, especially during this holiday weekend.

This weekend, you can attend a virtual food festival, take part in a drive-thru farmers' market, and swing by Lee Schrager's home for a bake-sale extravaganza with carbs galore from local vendors. And then comes Mother's Day, with all manner of dining specials for takeout or delivery.

Participate in a virtual food festival this weekend. Photo courtesy of the Wynwood Yard

Radiate Miami's Cultivating Culture Virtual Festival

Chefs, food artisans, and farmers will team up Saturday to host the virtual festival Cultivating Culture. Instead of visiting different physical areas, participants will be invited to log on to different Instagram Live events throughout the day. Highlights include a cooking demo with John Gallo of Pinch Kitchen and Bar, a workshop on summer crops with Diana Perez of Magic City Gardens, a talk on fermenting mangoes with Susan Cartiglia of Radiate Miami, and a guide to Homestead farms with chef Julie Frans of Della Bowls and the Doral Yard. For a full list of virtual events, visit facebook.com. 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9; instagram.com.

Enjoy Phuc Yea's crawfish boil to-go. Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Make-Your-Own Viet Cajun Crawfish Boil at Phuc Yea

Saturday night, Phuc Yea's crawfish boil returns to the menu for takeout and delivery. The special includes two pounds of jumbo crawfish, andouille sausage, corn, potatoes, garlic butter, Cajun spice, lemongrass satay, and broth to season and reheat ($55). Available for order from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.

Mediterranean Delights is but one of the vendors participating in Merrick Park's drive-thru farmers' market. The Farmers' Market at Merrick Park

Drive-Thru Farmers' Market at the Shops at Merrick Park

The Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables has brought back its farmers' market in drive-thru form on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Vendors include Mediterranean Delights, Bread America, Sweet Blendz, and Liquid Gold Honey, along with a lineup of produce stations offering fruits and vegetables. Enter through the mall's parking garage at U.S. 1 and Ponce de Leon Boulevard, and receive a numbered map that shows where each vendor is located. Or for faster service, call 305-318-6148 or 786-622-5766 and order in advance, then grab-and-go when you arrive. Noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at the Shops at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables; 305-318-6148 or 786-622-5766; facebook.com.

The Mother's Day sancocho special from Phuc Yea. Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Mother's Day Takeout and Delivery Specials

Sunday is Mother's Day. South Florida restaurant dining rooms are closed, but you can honor that special woman in your life with the gift of a delicious meal. From brunch to family-sized feasts, click here to consult our Mother's Day 2020 Miami Takeout Guide.

EXPAND Bachour's petit gateaux Photo courtesy of Bachour

Mother's Day Food Delivery Treats

You might not be able to celebrate together this year, but you can convey your love and appreciation with a heartfelt gift of food and/or drink. Bachour Restaurant & Bakery offers handcrafted confections, as do Exquisito Chocolates, Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami, and Sagrado Cafe. Click here for our Mother's Day 2020 Miami Gift Guide.

Lee Schrager and his dogs Stanley and Charlie Brown — AKA the Browns — invite you to their home for some cookies. Photo courtesy of Lee Schrager

The Mother of All Bake Sales with Lee Schrager

After two consecutive weekends of sold-out bake sales, which together raised $50,000 for charity, this Sunday South Beach Wine & Food Festival founder Lee Schrager will host "the mother of all bake sales." Drive up to Schrager's famed "House on Hardee" in Coral Gables between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (or until nothing's left). Lee will be joined by co-host Nico Norena, founder of the Instagram account the Succulent Bite, as well as DJ Danny Stern, who will provide live music. Vendors include Night Owl Cookies, the Bagel Club, Cindy Lou's Cookies, Mojo Donuts, Macchialina, and Bar Lab. There'll also be exotic tropical floral arrangements from Caraluce Floral. All items are priced at $25 (cash only; bring exact change). Schrager will share the exact address of the pickup site Saturday night on his Instagram page, @leeschrager. All proceeds from the cookie sale benefit the SOBEWFF & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund, which provides financial support to independently owned and operated South Florida restaurants and bars affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at the House on Hardee. Follow @leeschrager on Instagram this Saturday, May 9, for the address. Cash only; exact change is required.

Pincho's Only in Dade burger. Pincho

Pincho's "Only in Dade" Burger

Beginning today, May 8, Pincho and Only in Dade are collaborating on a special burger that also benefits Feeding South Florida. The "Only in Dade" burger tops a signature Pincho beef patty with provolone cheese, mojo grilled onions, applewood bacon, lettuce, and tomato. The burger is drizzled with Pincho sauce and served between two fried plantains as buns. The burgers are available through the month of May and are priced at $10. Pincho will donate $1 for each burger sold to Feeding South Florida. Various locations; pincho.com.