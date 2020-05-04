Mother's Day 2020 Miami Gift Guide

Make sure you mark May 10 on your calendar — that's the date to show your mom or that special motherly figure in your life how much you care for her.
You might not be able to celebrate together this year, but you can still convey your love and appreciation with a heartfelt gift of food and/or drink.
Below, a list of delectable ideas for all kinds of budgets that will be a hit with your mother no matter where she is.
Bachour Restaurant & Bakery2020 Salzedo St., Coral Gables
305-203-0552
antoniobachour.com
“What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than with desserts as sweet as your mom, aunt, sister, friend, or teacher.” So says Antonio Bachour. The pastry chef offers an exclusive selection of handcrafted confections to mark the date. Choose from a pink dessert box of five petit gateaux ($38; a pina colada tulip dessert ($8.95); or an entremet cake filled with vanilla and berries, coconut and strawberry, chocolate and vanilla, or gianduja (chocolate-hazelnut spread) and passionfruit ($55). A complimentary bottle of wine is included with any pickup or delivery order of $100 or more. Call at least two days in advance to order.
Exquisito Chocolates2606 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-558-4580
exquisitochocolates.com
The Little Havana factory offers Mother's Day confections with local flavors and Latin twists. The heart-shaped "Mom's Chocolate Bark" is a chocolate-enrobed combination of roasted almonds, toasted walnuts, and caramelized pecans ($45). The "Heart Box" contains an assortment of bonbons including pecan praline, milk-and-cookies, and latte crunch ($68). If your mom's the creative type, opt for the "Truffle Painting Kit,"
which comes with two boxes of six ganache truffles, five edible paints, two paintbrushes, and instructions so she can make her own art ($59).
Fiola Miami1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com
In addition to a special dinner menu, Fiola offers a Mother’s Day basket that includes two bottles of rosé, a Gragnano pasta kit, a bottle of Modena fig balsamic glaze, a cookbook, a jar of housemade strawberry-vanilla syrup, a cocktail recipe for the kids, a box of Romanicos chocolates, two celebratory bottles of rosé, and lavender hand cream ($95). Add an orchid or a bottle of Grey Goose vodka for $35. Orders for curbside pickup or delivery must be placed by 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.
Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami7313 Red Rd., Miami
305-749-0506
garcianevett.com
Garcia Nevett has a plethora of options for Mom, including a special box that includes a mini chocolate cake, a nine-piece assortment of chocolates, chocolate flowers, baking chocolate, an engraved wooden spoon, and a recipe booklet ($75). Or go the simple and elegant route with a box of 25 Champagne truffles ($50) or a box of chocolate-nutella roses (various sizes, $18 and up).
Lilly Cakes at Cafe Martorano3343 E Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-561-2554
cafemartorano.com
Chef Steve Martorano and his wife Marsha are baking a festive batch of cakes in strawberry, carrot, and lemon flavor profiles ($35 small/$70 large). Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance. Open for curbside pickup daily from 3 to 10 p.m.
Rosé by La Fête du Rosélafeterose.com
Don't know much about wine but want to impress Mom? La Fête du Rosé (that's French for "the rosé party") isn't your typical pink bubbly. Produced by Donae Burston's Miami-based company with grapes from St. Tropez, this pesticide-free, salmon-tinted wine is a blend of grenache (mostly), mourvèdre, and syrah and boasts notes of dried fruit, bonbons, and hazelnut. A portion of proceeds from each bottle ($25) will be donated to programs that provide unique travel experiences for underserved and underrepresented young people.
Sagrado Cafe900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-671-7434
sagrado.cafe
Treat your mom to brigadeiros, Brazil's signature truffle. Sagrado Cafe's rose bonbon gift box features a dozen sweet confections. Varieties include dark chocolate with almond, milk chocolate, white chocolate, and brigadeiro chocolate fudge, blended inside rose-shaped chocolate shells ($39). Add a unique mini bouquet by Florals by Carol for $19.
