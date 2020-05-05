Mother's Day 2020 Miami Takeout Guide

This Sunday, May 10, is Mother's Day. South Florida restaurant dining rooms are still closed, but you can honor that special woman in your life with the gift of a delicious meal.

From brunch to family-sized feasts, these are the best Mother's Day takeout specials around Miami. (Prices do not include tax, delivery cost, or tip.)

Michelle Bernstein Catering 305-213-2512

chefmichellebernstein.com 305-213-2512



Michelle Bernstein's Mother's Day menu offers a choice of entrées including center-cut roast salmon with pomegranate, caper, dill, and brown butter; gnocchi carbonara with pancetta, peas, and prosciutto; and a vegetarian option of za’atar made with whole roasted cauliflower and a tahini drizzle. Each meal is accompanied by Parker House rolls and sides of whipped potatoes and green-bean amandine with herb butter. For dessert, enjoy Michy's bread pudding, made with rum-soaked raisins, chocolate, crème brûlée, and brioche ($115 for four people). Add floral arrangements for $58. Order by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, for delivery by 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. Delivery is free in Miami-Dade; there's an extra charge for other counties.

Cafe Prima Pasta 414 71st St., Miami Beach

305-867-0106

cafeprimapasta.com 414 71st St., Miami Beach305-867-0106



Cafe Prima Pasta offers two family-size menus for Mother's Day. Choose from a three-course meal of entrées including chicken marsala, veal piccata, or lamb ragú with penne pomodoro ($120), or pasta dishes such as lasagna, fiocchi rapera, or Italian fried rice ($99). Each meal comes with a choice of salad (mixed greens or Caesar), bread and butter, and a dessert. Delivery and takeout are available on Sunday, May 10, from noon to 9:30 p.m.

EXPAND Fiocchi rapera at Cafe Prima Pasta. Photo courtesy of Cafe Prima Pasta

Doma 35 NE 26th St., Miami

786-953-6946

domawynwood.com 35 NE 26th St., Miami786-953-6946



Treat Mom to a three-course meal of Italian specialties. Doma's menu begins with an appetizer of burrata, Parmigiano, prosciutto di Parma, and artisanal salami; followed by an entrée of pasta bolognese, spinach-and-ricotta lasagna, or cannelloni. The meal includes tiramisu for dessert ($30). A discounted list of wines is available. Available for takeout and delivery.

Dune 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-900-4059

dune.com 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale754-900-4059



Dune offers a three-course menu of butter lettuce salad, Maine lobster with boiled potatoes and corn on the cob, and strawberry shortcake. The menu is priced at $45 per person; $160 for a group of four; and $240 for a group of six. Add a bottle of sparkling rosé for $20. Delivery and curbside pickup are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bill Hansen Catering 305-970-1623

billhansencatering.com 305-970-1623



Chef Dewey Losasso's family-style Mother's Day package is a three-course meal that includes two appetizers with options such as sliced tuna tataki and dairy-free squash and ginger soup; followed by a choice of three main-course options (shrimp, scallop, lobster, and pea risotto; porcini-seared filet mignon; or a roasted half-chicken with dried figs). For sides, choose from truffled mashed potatoes, quinoa, roasted heirloom carrots and beets, or sautéed green beans. Pick two desserts from a list that includes strawberry shortcake, green tea almond panna cotta, and a chocolate torte. The price is $39 per person; four-person minimum. (Add a crafted cookie box with a cookie decorating kit for $28.) Order in advance for Mother's Day delivery.

EXPAND Morton's the Steakhouse Ralph Smith Photography

Morton's the Steakhouse mortons.com

Various locations Various locations



To celebrate Mother's Day weekend, Morton's will offer a steak-and-lobster dinner from Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12. The meal includes a six-ounce filet mignon and a cold-water lobster tail accompanied by Caesar salad, creamed spinach, and sour-cream mashed potatoes. For dessert: key lime pie ($59). A "Chef's Table" home kit of specialties for Mom to prepare at home serves two ($109) or four people ($199) and includes prepared sauces, butter, and bottled water. Available for takeout and delivery.

Novecento Various locations

novecento.com Various locations



Novecento offers a meal of whole roasted salmon, accompanied by sides of pear and Gorgonzola salad and herb-roasted potatoes ($45 for four people). Add a bottle white, red, or sparkling wine ($15) or upgrade to Veuve Clicquot ($60). Available for takeout and delivery.

Phuc Yea 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-602-3710

phucyea.com 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami305-602-3710



The Mother's Day menu begins with appetizers of green papaya salad, beef empanadas with potatoes, yuca cheese bread accompanied by Chinese sausage butter, and summer rolls. Entrée choices include sancocho pho, as well as salchipapa (think tater tots and sausage and you'll come close). Each meal comes with croissant bread pudding and a bottle of bubbly, rosé, or housemade tropical mimosa mix ($105 for three to four people). Call in advance for takeout or delivery.

RSWB 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-938-3112

marriott.com 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-938-3112



The Restaurant at W South Beach (RSWB) offers a Mother’s Day takeout menu priced at $39 per person. Options include grilled Mediterranean octopus, avocado toast with hard-boiled eggs, miso-glazed salmon with forbidden rice and sautéed broccolini, and slow-braised beef bourguignon with truffle mac-and-cheese and roasted Brussels sprouts. For dessert, choose between a fresh fruit tart and a chocolate pastiera napoletana. Available for takeout and delivery.

EXPAND Seven-course brunch gift box at Semilla. Photo courtesy of Semilla

Semilla 1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-674-6522

semillamiami.com 1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach305-674-6522



Wake Mom up with a seven-course brunch gift box that includes avocado toast and smoked salmon, a green salad, scrambled eggs with chives and vegetable tian, quinoa with tomato and cucumber, organic fried chicken and waffles with watermelon and honey, assorted plain and mini chocolate croissants with fresh fruit and berries, and strawberry shortcake ($92 for two). Orders must be placed by Friday, May 8, for takeout and delivery.