Rum Cake "Croughnut," Memorial Day, and Other Food Events This Weekend

Though South Florida is s-l-o-w-l-y opening back up, restaurants and bars are continuing to find ways to serve and engage with the community via contactless delivery, virtual hangouts, and pick-up specials.

This weekend, enjoy the Salty Donut's limited-edition rum cake "croughnut," pick up beer from Concrete Beach Brewery, and order in barbecue to commemorate Memorial Day weekend. Plus, SOBEWFF founder Lee Schrager's bake sale returns with the Naughty Fork.

EXPAND Concrete Beach is now offering beer for pick-up. Photo courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Beer To-Go at Concrete Beach Brewery

The Wynwood-based brewery has launched beer pick-up every Thursday through Sunday. Customers can pre-order by visiting the brewery’s e-store and can choose to either pick-up immediately or set a specific time. The website will only allow 15-minute pick-up increments to avoid multiple pick-ups at once. All beer orders must go through the online system, and merchandise will also be available for sale through the e-store. Currently, the beers available to-go include the Havana Lager, Sola IPA, Coastal Clara, and Rosé Ale ($11 and up). Pick-up available Thursday through Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com.

Ribs from Hometown BBQ. Photo by Daniel Krieger

Memorial Day Barbecue Specials

The coronavirus pandemic might have the days blending together, and the inability to spend time on Miami's beaches may have us feeling less celebratory than usual, but Memorial Day Weekend is approaching, marking the unofficial start of summer and, by extension, barbecue season. And we can still honor the sacrifices of our military personnel, connect with loved ones and enjoy the comfort foods of our choice inside our own homes or outdoors while observing social-distancing precautions. Here are some of Miami's best barbecue joints that will be open this weekend for takeout, delivery, catering — and in some cases, dining in.

EXPAND The Salty Donut's limited-edition rum cake "croughnut." Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Celebrate the Salty South Miami's First Anniversary

Friday through Sunday, the Salty will celebrate the one year anniversary of its South Miami store with the return of the rum cake "croughnut." Available at both Salty locations, Wynwood and South Miami, the "croughnut" features 24-hour layered brioche filled with Havana Club Rum-infused custard, rolled in cinnamon sugar, and topped with Valrhona Dulcey buttercream and homemade rum cake crumbles ($5). The treat is available for pickup orders at either shop, and each shop will begin taking pre-orders the evening before at 8 p.m. That means if someone wants a pick-up order on Saturday, they can place the order beginning 8 p.m. Friday. Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24, at the Salty, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.

Enjoy Phuc Yea's crawfish boil to-go. Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Make-Your-Own Viet Cajun Crawfish Boil at Phuc Yea

Saturday night, Phuc Yea's crawfish boil returns to the menu for takeout and delivery. The special includes two pounds of jumbo crawfish, andouille sausage, corn, potatoes, garlic butter, Cajun spice, lemongrass satay, and broth to season and reheat ($55).

Lee Schrager and his dogs Stanley and Charlie Brown — AKA the Browns — invite you to their home for some cookies. Photo courtesy of Lee Schrager

SOBEWFF Founder Lee Schrager's Bake Sale

South Beach Wine & Food Festival founder Lee Schrager will continue his recurring Sunday bake sale event this weekend. Drive up to Schrager's famed "House on Hardee" in Coral Gables between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (or until nothing's left). Lee will be joined by the Naughty Fork's Samantha Schnur, ChatChow TV's Gio Gutierrez, and DJ Irie. Vendors include Night Owl Cookies, Green Gables Cafe, Honeybee Doughnuts, Empanada Harry's, Hometown BBQ, Sweet Melody Crafted Ice Cream Co., and Pink Pie. Forno Italiano Pizzeria and Eating House will offer a Sunday supper kit, while Tropical Chinese will feature a dim sum special. All items are priced at $25 (cash only; bring exact change). Schrager will share the exact address of the pickup site Saturday night on his Instagram page, @leeschrager. All proceeds from the cookie sale benefit the SOBEWFF & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund, which has raised more than $1.6 million and provides financial support to independently owned and operated South Florida restaurants and bars affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at the House on Hardee. Follow @leeschrager on Instagram this Saturday, May 23, for the address. Cash only; exact change is required.