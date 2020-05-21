 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Ribs from Hometown BBQ.
Ribs from Hometown BBQ.
Photo by Daniel Krieger

Where to Get Your Barbecue Fix for Memorial Day Weekend

Chelsea Olson | May 21, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

The coronavirus pandemic might have the days blending together, and the inability to spend time on Miami's beaches may have us feeling less celebratory than usual, but Memorial Day Weekend is approaching, marking the unofficial start of summer and, by extension, barbecue season.

And we can still honor the sacrifices of our military personnel, connect with loved ones and enjoy the comfort foods of our choice inside our own homes or outdoors while observing social-distancing precautions.

Heck, some good old-fashioned barbecue may even bring with it a small sense of normalcy, if only as something yet to look forward to.

In any case, here are some of Miami's best barbecue joints that will be open this weekend for takeout, delivery, catering — and in some cases, dining in.

Bon Gout BBQ's "zakos."
Bon Gout BBQ's "zakos."
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Bon Gout BBQ

99 NW 54th St., Miami
305-381-5464
bongoutbbq.com


The Haitian-American barbecue gem in the heart of Little Haiti is open Fridays and Saturdays for takeout, delivery, and catering from noon to 8 p.m. Bon Gout's menu offers ribs, BBQ chicken, fried fish, griot, and brisket. The restaurant is also popular for its chicken "Zakos," which come three to an order, served in corn tortillas and topped with spicy pikliz ($7). Order directly from the restaurant for pickup, or use UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash, or Postmates for delivery.

Twice-fried chicken wings are available at Drunken Dragon for those looking for that extra crispy bite.
Twice-fried chicken wings are available at Drunken Dragon for those looking for that extra crispy bite.
Photo courtesy of Drunken Dragon

Drunken Dragon

1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-397-8556
drunkendragon.com


Even among Drunken Dragon's Korean-inspired BBQ specialties, twice-fried chicken wings ($15) stand out — extra-crisp, sprinkled with Frank's Red Hot seasoning and served with Asian slaw, pickled celery, miso ranch, and red dragon sauce. Other signature items, such as the galbi short rib ($18) and and pork riblets ($12), are also available. For takeout or delivery, call the restaurant from 4 to 10 p.m. daily.

Flanigan's

Various Locations
flanigans.net


Flanigan's has announced on its Instagram page that all restaurant locations except Coconut Grove and Hialeah have opened their dining rooms for dine-in service in compliance with county regulations. The South Florida family-restaurant chain offers curbside takeout service daily for lunch and dinner, accepting online orders via its website. A $7.99 lunch special is available every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a choice of burger, wings, BBQ chicken sandwich, or tilapia sandwich with a side. Otherwise the full menu is available for any other cravings, including the restaurant's ribs.

Hometown BBQ

1200 NW 22nd St. #100, Miami
305-396-4551
hometownbbqmiami.com


For the time being, Allapattah's pit-smoked and live-fired barbecue joint is serving up its mainstays for takeout and delivery only. Pork, beef, turkey, and chicken are served as a platter or sandwich alongside traditional sides. Specials include smoked wings by the half-dozen ($12) and dozen ($18), jerk bacon ($9), and Juan's burnt-end Frito pie ($10). To wash it down, the restaurant offers cocktails to-go, local brews, and wines by the bottle. Order for pickup via Hometown's website or for delivery through DoorDash; both are offered daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The beef short ribs at Kyu can be ordered for pickup or delivery.
The beef short ribs at Kyu can be ordered for pickup or delivery.
Photo courtesy of Kyu Miami

Kyu Miami

251 NW 25th St., Miami
786-577-0150
kyurestaurants.com


Kyu is preparing to reopen its dining room later this month, but there's nothing to stop you from enjoying the Wynwood restaurant's dishes at home over Memorial Day Weekend. Among the offerings: wood-fired Korean fried chicken ($19), crisp baby back ribs ($28), beef short rib ($44), and a whole roasted cauliflower ($16). Signature mule cocktails are available in single servings or large-format for a group to share. From 5 to 9 p.m. daily, order via the website for takeout or use DoorDash for delivery.

Shorty's Bar-B-Q

Various locations
shortys.com


A South Florida staple that has been serving barbecue for more than 60 years, Shorty's is known for its ribs and coleslaw but also Southern sides like fried okra, fried green tomatoes, and cornbread. Call your favorite location to order for pickup or catering or to find out if it has reopened its dining room.

The Texas-style pulled pork at Society BBQ is not to be messed with.
The Texas-style pulled pork at Society BBQ is not to be messed with.
Photo courtesy of Society BBQ

Society BBQ

8300 NE Second Ave., Miami
societybbqmiami.com


Fans of Texas-style barbecue will probably want to place their orders well in advance if they want to get in on chef Richard Hales' Society BBQ at The Citadel food hall. This weekend's menu will feature sweet and spicy baby back ribs (priced at $4 per bone), a smoked Alabama BBQ pulled chicken salad sandwich ($12), and sides of Texas-style potato salad, cowboy baked beans, and smoked cornbread ($6 each). Wife Jenny Hales will offer a patriotic red, white, and blue velvet cookie ($3 each). Order for pickup orders via Society's website or for delivery through UberEats or Postmates. Open Friday to Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.,

Sparky's Roadside BBQ

204 NE First St., Miami
305-377-2877
sparkysroadsidebarbecue.com


Sparky's updated menu includes all manner of barbecued and/or smoked meats by the pound and half-pound, along with a variety of sandwiches — including a black bean chipotle vegetarian burger ($11) and a brisket cheesesteak ($16.50) and traditional sides. This downtown Miami spot is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Call for takeout or catering; order for delivery via UberEats, Postmates, or GrubHub.

