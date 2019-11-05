Miami Cocktail Company Releases Canned Cocktails Made to Taste Like the Real Thing

Thanks to a Wynwood-based business you can drink local and organic cocktails on the beach with a new line of wine-based canned spritz beverages by Miami Cocktail Company.

Within the past two years the canned, ready-to-drink cocktail industry has grown exponentially — about 40 percent in the past year — while sales of boozy seltzers have nearly tripled in the same period. In addition, consumers are considering the quality of the alcoholic beverages they consume, preferring no added sugars and negligible sulfites, those hangover-inducing chemicals found in most table wines and spirits.

While ready-to-drink cocktails, either canned or pre-batched, once had a negative connotation of sugary lemonades, bad for you ingredients, and guaranteed hangovers, Miami Cocktail Company is among the few pioneers that have elevated the category by attempting to offer a cleaner, "better for you" product.

Founded by spirits and hospitality veterans Ross Graham and Simon Benstead, Miami Cocktail Company was born from its founders' passion to craft a canned cocktail made with fresh, natural ingredients.

As a result, Miami Cocktail Company is a wine-based cocktail — not spirit or malt-based — with a flavor profile achieved by adding all-natural, organic fruit juices.

Not actually hard liquor, the flavor profile of each drink is achieved by adding organic fruit juices. The ready-to-drink products give you an all-natural, effervescent drink made with no additives, preservatives, artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. Sold in four-packs, each 8.4-ounce can is 4.2 percent ABV and 110 calories in flavors like sangria, bellini, margarita, mimosa, and paloma. They are currently available for purchase at area Whole Foods for $12.99 per four-pack.

Both Graham and Benstead grew up in Miami's hospitality world, but the duo's breakthrough moment came in 2016 when they launched Miami Cocktail Company with a line of pre-batched cocktails available in 750-milliliter bottles at the local Miami Whole Foods. They used wine for the cocktail base, and only real fruit and all-natural juices to finish the cocktails.

Today, the duo agrees the foundation for the new Spritz line is simple. While authentic ingredients matter, taste matters more. "We find the word 'craft' is somewhat overused, but to us in means something," Graham says. "Too many of the ready-to-drink offerings are more concoctions then cocktails."

Take the paloma, which uses actual organic hibiscus and ginger juice to provide both depth and balance. Likewise, the sangria is made with rosé wine paired with organic orange, lime, and pineapple juices while the margarita is 100 percent blue Weber agave wine paired with organic lime, orange, elderflower, and ginger juices.

"From the start, people have asked when we would launch a single-serve offering," Benstead says. "As a result, Spritz is the culmination of over two years of perfecting what we wanted to bring to market — a true cocktail experience with quality ingredients."

Miami Cocktail Company. 2750 NW Third Ave., Unit 16, Miami; miamicocktail.com.