Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Miami 2022

This week's Cinco de Mayo food and drink events range from free margaritas, specialty pizzas, and one-day drink specials to a tacos-and-tequila dinner pairing and a Mexican-themed block party.All events take place on Thursday, May 5, unless otherwise noted.This week, all Bodega locations will offer a special theme — be it a churro cart, a mechanical "pepper" ride, live music and entertainment, exclusive giveaways, or drink specials. On Thursday, each location (South Beach, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach) will offer a variety of activities and drink specials, including $7-to-$9 Patrón margaritas, available all day.On Thursday, head to Chela Beer Garden's second annual Cinco de Mayo celebration. Guests can enjoy the venue's outdoor lawn, where a series of pop-up bars will serve margaritas and other cocktails. If you're looking for a sit-down dining experience, the restaurant is taking reservations for three indoor seatings starting at 4 p.m. to highlight a Cinco de Mayo-themed menu and tequila flights. The evening includes three live mariachi performances and a live DJ.Each Coyo Taco location will serve a special menu that includes the new "305 Quesadilla," made with queso mixto, Swiss cheese, smoked ham, roasted pork, homemade pickles, mustard, chipotle salsa, cotija, and sour cream ($15). To get the celebration going, all locations will pour complimentary margaritas from 5 to 7 p.m.Dom's cocktail bar in Brickell will partner with Los Sundays tequila for a Cinco de Mayo celebration anyone can appreciate: free drinks. On Thursday, guests can enjoy a complimentary margarita or tequila soda cocktail in celebration of the holiday.Enjoy beer specials and discounted tacos on Thursday at the Easton. Guests can lounge in the pool to enjoy the late-afternoon sun (or sunset), then move to the bar or lounge for Mexican fare while a live DJ spins classic rock and contemporary music.Pick up a passport to Mexico this Cinco de Mayo at Moxy South Beach, where each of the venue's bars — Bar Moxy, the Upside, Serena, and Como Como — will offer drink specials all day long. Purchase a specially priced drink at each venue, and you'll get your "passport" stamped at each bar, to receive a complimentary Cinco de Mayo beverage at Como Como, which will be decked out in festive décor and offer performances by a mariachi band beginning at 8 p.m. Cocktail specials include a Pacifico and Maestro Dobel shot pairing for $8.Celebrate Cinco de Mayo the right way at Orno at Thesis Hotel, as the restaurant presents Volume III of the tasting series Library Libations. On Thursday, guests who purchase a ticket to the event will enjoy a tequila tasting with Don Julio followed by a welcome cocktail and passed bites. Inside the Library, Orno’s private dining room, a four-course meal by chef Niven Patel will be paired with cocktails, followed by a tasting of tequilas provided by Don Julio 1942, Primavera, and Ultima.Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar goes all out with a statewide block party. At the Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton locations, guests are invited to party all day and into the night with live music while indulging in authentic Mexican cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and over 300 tequila varieties. Other Rocco's Tacos locations (including Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, and Palm Beach Gardens) will join in the all-day fiesta with live entertainment and drink specials, including reduced-price "Margaliters" served in plastic bottles for $28 each — only sans block party.Time Out Market's Cinco de Mayo fiesta begins at 11 a.m., with drink specials priced between $5 and $10 — including Mexican beers and shots of tequila and mezcal — and a BOGO taco special from La Santa, where guests also get a complimentary margarita. The celebration continues with a live mariachi band, and at 8 p.m., Miami drag goddess Athena Dion will take the stage for a Selena-themed "Biddi Biddi Bom Bom" performance.