Miami Chefs React to Joël Robuchon's Passing

The global culinary community mourned the loss of another icon as news of the passing of French chef Joël Robuchon spread from Geneva on Monday.

Best known for at one time holding the most Michelin stars in the world, Robuchon, who was 73, forever altered fine dining. He was among the first to eschew white tablecloths and closed kitchens and instead put diners at bars a foot or less away from young, harried, ambitious cooks.

Robuchon was also one of the first chefs to hone a high-end kitchen's focus to only a pair, triplet, or quartet of ingredients on each plate, and he presented that ambition on a global scale.