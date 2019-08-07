Miami's Culinary Community Mourns the Passing of Ghee's Eddy Alicea

The family and staff of both locations of Ghee Indian Kitchen are reeling this week following the untimely passing of 27-year-old cook Eduardo "Eddy" Alicea. He celebrated his birthday on Saturday night at the Design District location where he works before heading out for a night on Miami Beach but never made it home after a car crash early Sunday morning.

"He was a devoted father, son, and brother," Alicea's sister Rosalina Tejada wrote on a GoFundMe page launched to help his family. "His two sons and mother were unable to see him and wish him a happy birthday. The boys waited and waited for their daddy to come home to wish their daddy a happy birthday but instead were sent home with their mom because daddy never made it."

Ghee's owners Niven and Shivani Patel first learned of the accident while boarding on a Miami-bound plane from Jacksonville saying that Alicea had been involved in a crash and had been transported to Ryder Trauma Center. Friends and family learned of his passing later that night.

While a counselor the Patels brought in to the restaurant on Monday advised them not to scold their staff, they emphasized the importance of taking care of each other.

"I did pull them together and said to them we love you guys so much. We spend more of our time with you guys than our loved ones," Shivani said. "We’re not saying don’t party, we’re just saying don't risk your life, allow a sober body to take you home even if it's Niven and I. Even if we live in Homestead, we will come and we will take you home, or use Uber. Nothing is more important than your life."

In a WSVN story aired on Sunday morning that didn't name the victim, witnesses said they saw a car swerving and traveling in excess of 100 mph on the MacArthur Causeway before flipping off the road, ejecting the driver, and finally stopping after hitting a palm tree.

Tejada said she saw the report and though she was never contacted by Miami Police, and that she and the family waited more than five hours at Jackson Memorial Hospital for an update on her brother's condition, she recognized the car as Alicea's.

"He’s not just my brother, he is my best friend. He always told me to stay positive, to do what’s right, he always told me to look out for my mom and always try to be positive and be there," Tejada said.

His mother Ana Rivera said her son started working alongside her at a restaurant she managed starting out as a busboy before moving up to server and eventually in the kitchen. As a cook, "he always talked about how much he loved his job. He was so dedicated and sometime he would cook dinner for us and it was amazing," she said.

But Alicea was more than a cook; he was also a devoted father who loved playing basketball and who saved every penny for his young sons, who are now 10 and seven years old. "He was quiet, he was funny, and he cared about everyone," she said.

Ghee chef and owner Niven Patel first met Alicea when he was a young cook newly hired at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink in the Design District. Alicea, Patel, and a few other cooks used to play basketball together a couple of times and week and thanks to his stand-up work in the kitchen, the pair formed a quick bond.

"He just wanted to learn everything, and he was always taking notes," Patel said. "The best thing was I would explain stuff to him, he would absorb it and not deviate from it at all. He would follow the recipes, he was a really good cook."

"Eddie worked for our company for several years and we are saddened by this tragedy," Schwartz himself wrote on the fundraising page. "He was a great guy and many still kept in touch with Eddie. Our heartfelt condolences to the family."

After Patel left Schwartz's restaurant to open his own venture, the commute to South Dade was too much and Alicea took a job at Schwartz's Latin America restaurant Amara in Edgewater before moving to Mandolin Aegean Bistro in the Design District. When Ghee's Design District sister opened following the original location's success, Patel knew he had to have him work at the second Ghee location.

His girlfriend, 22-year-old pastry cook Carolina Torres, said the pair dreamed of one day opening a restaurant together. They met while he was a line cook at Michael's Genuine and she was a culinary school intern.

"He used to work next to me and he’d try to come every day and try to talk to me. You know how it is when a guy likes a girl," she said.

Eventually, she succumbed to his charm and quickly recalled how he was always there to lend a hand.

"He never wanted anybody to feel like they were dumb because they were new or didn't know something, and he spent the time to try to teach them whatever they knew," she said. Alicea would often step in when she was overwhelmed with orders — in the weeds as cooks call it — and simply ask her what she needed.

Meanwhile, the staff at Ghee itself is struggling to cope with the loss and decided to close for lunch on Monday afternoon to gather together and remember Alicea.

"Cooks work long shifts, they don't sit down and have a proper meal, and they're running around all night and then they go out partying and drinking," Shivani Patel said. "I want every cook to know that partying is OK but be responsible. Sleep it off in the car or call someone you know that for a fact that doesn't drink and say I'm really drunk I can' drive."

"I think that this industry and the world, in general, feels that nobody wants to support anybody who's are their lowest point, people think that misery loves company, but why don't we change that mindset to think that people want to support us," she added.