Meat N' Bone Opens Wagyu Bar on Coral Way

Ever find yourself in the mood for filet mignon and a bottle of Bordeaux, but you're (less than) dressed to impress? Well, if you're on Coral Way in Miami's Shenandoah neighborhood, you're in luck.
Priding itself as "Miami's first casual steakhouse," Wagyu Bar delivers red-carpet cuisine in a comfortable atmosphere.
No jacket required.
Wagyu Bar, which just opened at 2257 Coral Way, is the creation of premium South Florida meat purveyor Meat N' Bone, whose flagship location is just three doors down from the restaurant, with additional locations in Pinecrest, Parkland, and Wellington.
When long-time friends and cofounders Luis Mata and Gabriel Llaurado launched Meat N' Bone in 2017, they had only $5,000 and operated out of a closet in their friend's restaurant. Their respective backgrounds (Mata's in finance and Llaurado's in marketing and computer science) helped drive their business plan.
"It's procurement and logistics," says Mata. "The concept for Meat N' Bone emerged from visiting farms in the corn belt and asking ourselves, 'Why is the meat so good here, and how can we get it to Miami?'"
So, they educated themselves and worked closely with farmers.
By securing a top-tier supply chain that is laser-focused on quality, Wagyu Bar's menu offers more than 35 cuts of the highest-grade steaks available.
"No other steakhouse can offer this many steaks on one menu," says Mata, "because they can't rotate the product." But because of Mata and Llaurado's self-sustaining business model, the inventory that sources Wagyu Bar's menu remains consistent, available, and, most importantly, fresh.
"We're painstakingly careful about the quality," says Mata. "We started with just domestic beef, but now we've expanded to game meats, Wagyu from Japan, and pork from Spain."
Wagyu Bar is the only restaurant in Florida in partnership with the Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center and the Japan External Trade Organization, which educates consumers and promotes the distribution of authentic Japanese Wagyu.
"This partnership allows us to offer traceability," says Mata. "A serial number, location of the farm where the cow was raised — even their hoof print."
Rojas has worked closely with Wagyu Bar's team to elevate the presentation and plating of each dish, even developing a custom line of finishing salts with flavors like "Salted Rose Gold" and "Ashy Black Garlic."
"Our menu will always focus on what we do best: meat," says Mata. "Our concept is 'best in class.' If you want the best $10 ribeye, we have that, but if you want to splurge and get the best olive-fed or wine-fed Japanese Wagyu steak in the world, we have that, too. We can tailor an experience to any budget."
For thrill-seeking carnivores, the Miyazaki Gyu A-5 nigiri, served atop sushi rice with sesame mayo and furikake, is set aflame right at your table. If you lose an eyebrow, you likely won't notice because you'll be too busy going in for a second bite. (Hint: this dish is half off during happy hour!)
There's also an indulgent, pan-seared foie gras served a l'orange atop warm brioche and Wagyu Bar's bone marrow with toasted crostini. Both are beautifully simple, creamy, and melt-in-your-mouth decadent.
Craving some surf with your turf?
"Our seafood line is as good or even better than our steak line," says Mata. "The grilled octopus is one of my favorite items on the menu, but the [Ora King salmon] crudo and the [AAA bluefin tuna] tataki are also incredible – the highest quality fish available."
Be sure to stop in during lunch, too, for a ribeye sandwich, a dry-aged brisket burger, or even a quinoa bowl.
Despite their humble beginning, in just six years, this closet operation turned carne conglomerate and has grown to four boutique butcher locations, a pop-up event space, a catering company, and kitchen residencies in breweries throughout South Florida.
And that's not all — Mata and Llaurado's next venture, Wagyu House, will open in Hallandale Beach in February 2024.
Wagyu House will be part of Atlantic Village's "Culinary Corridor," the brainchild of Mexico City-based developer Daniel Chaberman. Expect beautiful concrete floors, high ceilings, an airy, open-space concept, a full bar, and a menu featuring upwards of 50 premium steaks.
"We've learned so much in the process of developing Wagyu Bar," says Llaurado. "We're confident in our products and our menu and can't wait to unveil the new developments at Wagyu House."
So, what's the secret sauce to their success? A mantra as honest as their menu: Work hard and make friends. Both Mata and Llaurado agree that the foundation of their business is people.
"Our goal is to operate with integrity," says Llaurado. "It may not make us rich, but we can sleep at night."
"The connection and trust your grandparents had with their butcher. We want that with our customers in our stores and our restaurants," says Mata. "Whether it's a steak, olive oil, or a bottle of wine, everything we sell has a story, and we want to tell it."
Wagyu Bar. 2257 Coral Way, Miami; 786-579-2498; wagyubar.com. Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.