 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
R House's drag brunch goes virtual.EXPAND
R House's drag brunch goes virtual.
Photo courtesy of R House

R House's Virtual Drag Brunch and Other Miami Brunch Takeout Specials

Clarissa Buch | March 27, 2020 | 8:30am
AA

You may not be able to rally your friends for a mimosa-fueled drag brunch at R House this weekend, but you can still enjoy fried chicken, French toast, and truffle mac and cheese in the comfort of your home.

That's right: The Wynwood restaurant will host its legendary brunch Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. via livestream on Instagram (@rhousedragbrunch) with host Athena Dion.

"It will include performances and interviews with our cast members," according to chef/owner Rocco Carulli. "We'll be talking about what everyone has been doing to get through these difficult times. Athena will also interview myself and Owen Bale, our director of operations, about our plans for reopening." 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com.

Related Stories

They're not the only ones. Other restaurants are also offering brunch delivery and pickup this weekend, including Root & Bone, Caja Caliente, Glass and Vine, La Fresa Francesa, Chug's, and Threefold Café. For fresh produce, the Urban Oasis Project will offer a pickup version of its weekend farmers' market.

Chug’s Cuban Diner. Chug's Cuban Diner is offering take-home breakfast kits complete with eggs, brioche bread, seasonal jam, and bacon, as well as pancakes with guava and cream cheese sauce. Step-by-step instructions and demos can be found on Chug’s Instagram (@chugsdiner). Diners can still order cantina for pickup, with options like white rice, black beans, and a salad with choice of pollo a la plancha, chicken fricassee, mojo roast pork, or sweet potato. Also available for pickup are fresh loaves of bread, a PB&J kit, and ventanita items such as pastelitos, croquetas, and cafecito. 3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-534-8722; chugsdiner.com.

Mika’s Disco Volador pancakes, four guava swirled pancakes filled with whipped cream cheese and topped with a guava reduction.EXPAND
Mika’s Disco Volador pancakes, four guava swirled pancakes filled with whipped cream cheese and topped with a guava reduction.
Courtesy of Caja Caliente

Caja Caliente. Caja Caliente is offering a similar brunch lineup for pickup or delivery. Enjoy Abuelo’s French toast, dipped in café con leche, crusted with Frosted Flakes, and topped with cream cheese syrup; Mika’s Disco Volador pancakes, four guava swirled pancakes filled with whipped cream cheese and topped with a guava reduction; and Cuban-style arroz con pollo. Mimosas, champagne, and orange juice will also be available to go. 808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables; 786-431-1947; caja-caliente.com.

La Fresa Francesa. La Fresa Francesa will host a one-day-only brunch pop-up takeout special on Sunday, March 29. Menu items will include croque-madame, croqueta sandwiches, bacon-wrapped dates, sweet crepes, French toast, croquetas, and more. The menu is subject to availability. 59 W. Third St., Hialeah; 786-717-6886; instagram.com/lafresafrancesa.

Glass & Vine. At Glass & Vine in Coconut Grove, order the "Brunchin' Munchin'" pick-up special, which allows customers to build their own brunch party for up to four diners ($40). Expect a choice of coquito French toast or waffles, crispy bacon with guava jam, scrambled eggs, and bottles of champagne and orange juice. Add five jamón serrano croquetas for an additional $10. 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-200-5268; glassandvine.com.

Root & Bone. Top Chef couple Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth are offering a Southern-inspired brunch from their restaurant, Root & Bone. Order the family special ($40) on Saturday and Sunday to receive four waffles, crispy bacon, scrambled eggs, biscuits with butter and jus, and a whole fried bird. 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-785-1001; rootnbonemia.com.

Threefold Cafe. For a DIY option, Threefold Cafe is offering breakfast staples that customers can cook at home, including Miami Smokers bacon ($12 per pound), Lake Meadow eggs ($7 a dozen), and coffee. There's also a $40 "Survival Basket" containing six brioche rolls, a pound of butter, two dozen Florida eggs, a gallon of milk, and a loaf of Zak the Baker bread. Pick up at the Giralda Avenue location. (Delivery available for Coral Gables customers.) 141 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 305-704-8007; threefoldcafe.com.

Urban Oasis Project. Elevate your brunch spread – or any upcoming meal – with a bounty of fresh fruits and veggies from the Urban Oasis Project. Though the weekend farmers' market is temporarily closed, orders can be placed in advance and picked up Saturday. There are dozens of just-grown items available, including kale, tomatoes, jackfruit, papaya, spring onions, and yellow or green zucchini. Additional products, including locally made cakes, kombucha, salad dressings, and honey, will be available for preorder and pickup as well. 10210 SW 103rd Ct., Miami; urbanoasisproject.org.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.