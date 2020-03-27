R House's Virtual Drag Brunch and Other Miami Brunch Takeout Specials

You may not be able to rally your friends for a mimosa-fueled drag brunch at R House this weekend, but you can still enjoy fried chicken, French toast, and truffle mac and cheese in the comfort of your home.

That's right: The Wynwood restaurant will host its legendary brunch Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. via livestream on Instagram (@rhousedragbrunch) with host Athena Dion.

"It will include performances and interviews with our cast members," according to chef/owner Rocco Carulli. "We'll be talking about what everyone has been doing to get through these difficult times. Athena will also interview myself and Owen Bale, our director of operations, about our plans for reopening." 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com.

They're not the only ones. Other restaurants are also offering brunch delivery and pickup this weekend, including Root & Bone, Caja Caliente, Glass and Vine, La Fresa Francesa, Chug's, and Threefold Café. For fresh produce, the Urban Oasis Project will offer a pickup version of its weekend farmers' market.

Chug’s Cuban Diner. Chug's Cuban Diner is offering take-home breakfast kits complete with eggs, brioche bread, seasonal jam, and bacon, as well as pancakes with guava and cream cheese sauce. Step-by-step instructions and demos can be found on Chug’s Instagram (@chugsdiner). Diners can still order cantina for pickup, with options like white rice, black beans, and a salad with choice of pollo a la plancha, chicken fricassee, mojo roast pork, or sweet potato. Also available for pickup are fresh loaves of bread, a PB&J kit, and ventanita items such as pastelitos, croquetas, and cafecito. 3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-534-8722; chugsdiner.com.

EXPAND Mika’s Disco Volador pancakes, four guava swirled pancakes filled with whipped cream cheese and topped with a guava reduction. Courtesy of Caja Caliente

Caja Caliente. Caja Caliente is offering a similar brunch lineup for pickup or delivery. Enjoy Abuelo’s French toast, dipped in café con leche, crusted with Frosted Flakes, and topped with cream cheese syrup; Mika’s Disco Volador pancakes, four guava swirled pancakes filled with whipped cream cheese and topped with a guava reduction; and Cuban-style arroz con pollo. Mimosas, champagne, and orange juice will also be available to go. 808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables; 786-431-1947; caja-caliente.com.

La Fresa Francesa. La Fresa Francesa will host a one-day-only brunch pop-up takeout special on Sunday, March 29. Menu items will include croque-madame, croqueta sandwiches, bacon-wrapped dates, sweet crepes, French toast, croquetas, and more. The menu is subject to availability. 59 W. Third St., Hialeah; 786-717-6886; instagram.com/lafresafrancesa.

Glass & Vine. At Glass & Vine in Coconut Grove, order the "Brunchin' Munchin'" pick-up special, which allows customers to build their own brunch party for up to four diners ($40). Expect a choice of coquito French toast or waffles, crispy bacon with guava jam, scrambled eggs, and bottles of champagne and orange juice. Add five jamón serrano croquetas for an additional $10. 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-200-5268; glassandvine.com.



Root & Bone. Top Chef couple Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth are offering a Southern-inspired brunch from their restaurant, Root & Bone. Order the family special ($40) on Saturday and Sunday to receive four waffles, crispy bacon, scrambled eggs, biscuits with butter and jus, and a whole fried bird. 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-785-1001; rootnbonemia.com.

Threefold Cafe. For a DIY option, Threefold Cafe is offering breakfast staples that customers can cook at home, including Miami Smokers bacon ($12 per pound), Lake Meadow eggs ($7 a dozen), and coffee. There's also a $40 "Survival Basket" containing six brioche rolls, a pound of butter, two dozen Florida eggs, a gallon of milk, and a loaf of Zak the Baker bread. Pick up at the Giralda Avenue location. (Delivery available for Coral Gables customers.) 141 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 305-704-8007; threefoldcafe.com.

Urban Oasis Project. Elevate your brunch spread – or any upcoming meal – with a bounty of fresh fruits and veggies from the Urban Oasis Project. Though the weekend farmers' market is temporarily closed, orders can be placed in advance and picked up Saturday. There are dozens of just-grown items available, including kale, tomatoes, jackfruit, papaya, spring onions, and yellow or green zucchini. Additional products, including locally made cakes, kombucha, salad dressings, and honey, will be available for preorder and pickup as well. 10210 SW 103rd Ct., Miami; urbanoasisproject.org.