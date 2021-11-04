Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Black Restaurant Week Arrives in Miami to Support Black-Owned Businesses

November 4, 2021 10:51AM

Black Restaurant Week, LLC, founders (from left) Falayn Ferrell, Warren Luckett, and Derek Robinson will close out this year's edition of their nationwide campaign in Miami.
Black Restaurant Week, LLC, founders (from left) Falayn Ferrell, Warren Luckett, and Derek Robinson will close out this year's edition of their nationwide campaign in Miami. Photo by Unique James
When chef Noreese Kelly-Howard and her husband, Lavelle Howard, opened their Miami takeout restaurant Conch It Up Soul Food in late 2015, business was good.

Their Bahamian-inspired seafood menu was an instant hit with Liberty City locals, who flocked to the tiny spot at 4507 NW 17th Ave. for a taste of the retired teacher-turned chef's take on family recipes.

Six years later, Conch It Up remains a go-to spot. Popular menu items include Kelly-Howard's fried conch tossed in a sweet-and-sour sauce and a double-decker sandwich that stacks two fried pork chops between four slices of bread with lettuce and tomato.

"Before COVID-19, we were selling all these dishes out — we were doing very well. But since the pandemic, things have slowed down," she tells New Times. "Since we reopened, it's been up and down. For a small business, it's been hard. We can feel it. But with Restaurant Week, we're hoping it brings some newcomers to our door."

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Returning to South Florida for the second year, Black Restaurant Week will end its 15-city tour in Miami. The national culinary and cultural campaign began in 2016 to support and celebrate the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisines but more recently evolved into a COVID-19 relief effort.

Created in 2016, by southeast Texas entrepreneurs Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson, Black Restaurant Week began as a one-city food experience in Houston. The traveling event has expanded nationwide and internationally.
click to enlarge Conch It Up Soul Food is one of many Miami restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week this month. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CONCHIT UP SOUL FOOD
Conch It Up Soul Food is one of many Miami restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week this month.
Photo courtesy of ConchIt Up Soul Food
The systemic barriers faced by Black-owned restaurants, including disproportionate access to business loans, demonstrate the importance of Black Restaurant Week.

In an August 2020 report on the economic impact of COVID, University of California Santa Cruz economics professor Robert Fairlie found that 41 percent of Black-owned businesses shuttered in April 2020, compared to 17 percent of white-owned businesses.

"Most businesses don't have the marketing or advertising dollars to promote their business," says Ferrell. "Black Restaurant Week was developed to shine a light on minority-owned businesses, aiding them in building community awareness to increase their bottom line."

This year, Black Restaurant Week's series of regional cultural events has supported more than 1,200 restaurants. That's a big increase over last year, when about 700 businesses participated, according to Ferrell.

The platform, which has restaurants offer a special prix-fixe dinner or highlight a chef's signature dish, also serves as an educational tool to help show consumers the abundance of cultural cuisines in their local community and to dispel ethnic untruths.

This year's Florida edition begins Friday, November 12, and runs through Sunday, November 21. More than 50 restaurants are participating, at establishments from Jacksonville to Tampa, Orlando, and Miami.

In Miami, participating restaurants announced so far include Conch It Up Soul Food (4507 NW 17th Ave., Miami), Food Dude Fresh Jerk Grill (2600 S, University Dr., Miramar), Grown (8211 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami), Ice Cream Heaven (17560 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens), Manjay (8300 NE Second Ave., Miami), We Shuckin (4759 NW 167th St., Miami), and the Licking (various locations). The full list of participating restaurants will go live on Friday, November 12, at blackrestaurantweeks.com.

"This is a marketing initiative aimed at helping businesses. It's really about keeping the dollars in the community and driving customers to these restaurants," Ferrell says. "From there, it's our hope they're able to reinvest back into their business."

A complete list of participating restaurants will be posted on November 12 at blackrestaurantweeks.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Sharking Lot

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation