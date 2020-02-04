Miami-Inspired Fun Wine Set to Launch This Spring

Awarded Best Packaging by Beverage Industry Magazine in 2018, a wine brand is inspired by Miami’s culture and street art scene is set to launch locally sometime this spring.

The brand is Fun Wine, a fruity, slightly effervescent, and low-alcohol line, which stresses attributes like drinkability and an affordable price.

“Wine is a culture and we developed the Fun Wine category to make it more accessible, friendly, and fun,” says Joe Peleg, founder, and chief executive officer for the brand.

The slogan for Fun Wine, "Bringing the fun from Miami," Peleg explains, is meant to convey that the product has the same lightheartedness and vibrancy of the city where it was created, echoed in the art on the brand's bottles. The slogan reinforces the concept that the brand is an unpretentious choice for consumers who do not consider themselves to be oenophiles.

"A lot of people try classic wines, don't like them and go back to drinking beer, the most popular choice now amongst millennials," said Peleg. "But here you have a real wine that is simple, easy to drink, in natural flavors and beautiful palette that a lot of people respond to."

Peleg says that at first, the company sold versions of table wines in a can, but the focus soon shifted. "Our main targets are people trying wine for the first time." In recent focus groups conducted by the brand in the Dominican Republic, he said, the flavored wines struck a chord particularly with women and men over fifty years old.

The artistic renderings on Fun Wine's bottles — a marriage of graffiti, landscape, and pop art — were created by Miami-resident Miguel Paredes, art director for the brand.

“Fun Wine is about reflecting a message of fun and enjoyment of life through creative experience," said Paredes, who owned a namesake gallery in Wynwood for ten years. "Each of our wines offers a refreshing and uniquely-paired flavoring, the type of product that is perfect for Miami weather."

Imported from Europe and distributed from Miami, Fun Wine launched nationally in 2018 and is presently sold in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Ohio, and Vermont, as well as in parts of Europe and Asia. According to Peleg, the wine hasn't made it to local stores yet because of strict local regulation laws.

The Fun Wine collection is offered in three varietals. The lightest option, Strawberry Rosé Moscato, is a boozy, sweet soda-like wine combining aromas and flavors of sugared strawberries, with a tangerine finish. Inspired by Miami's "endless summer," Coconut Chardonnay's blue bottle is covered in tropical flowers and bird motifs, and the wine has a sweet, tropical aroma mix of Coco Lopez, pineapple cake, limoncello, and ripe papaya a with creamy coconut yogurt and applesauce finish.

A flamenco dancer surrounded by red roses adorns the packaging for Fun Wine's third iteration, Red Sangria. With bright aromas of fresh ginger and sliced apples, the low-alcohol wine has sweet blackberry jam, lime spritz and an orange liqueur finish with woody tannins.

With a 5.5% ABV, Fun Wine is sold in 750 ml bottles with a suggested retail price of $5.99 to $7.99. The brand is also planning to launch 250 ml cans, which will be sold for $2.29.