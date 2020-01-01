 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Jesus Perez pouring drinks at Swizzle Rum Bar & DrinkeryEXPAND
Jesus Perez pouring drinks at Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery
Courtesy of Luis Antonio

Miami Bartenders Share Their Hangover Cures

Elena Vivas | January 1, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

Today we celebrate the commencement of a New Year, with celebratory toasts that lead to chugging bottles of champagne, tequila shots, and the occasional Fireball.

For most, January 1st starts with a throbbing headache, light sensitivity and a killer bout of nausea: Welcome to your first hangover of 2020.

Although, time is the only true cure for a hangover according to the Mayo Clinic, there are countless age old remedies which can help alleviate the day-long suffering.

Related Stories

Miami bartenders and industry professionals are pros at fighting hangovers. Here are some of their favorite cures to help you survive the aftermath of New Year's Eve.

Ryan Brooks


The Mighty
2224 SW 22nd St., Miami
305-570-4311
themightymiami.com


As owner and operator of The Mighty, Ryan Brooks knows his way around a hangover. After years of bartending in San Francisco at the likes of the Boom Boom Room, Brooks controls his post-drinking woes with natural electrolytes and Mexican food. "A healthy dose of coconut water and carnitas burritos are my go-tos," he shares.

Andi Cruzatti


1-800-Lucky
143 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-768-9826
1800lucky.com


The beverage director at 1-800-Lucky has a special mocktail she whips up after a long night of drinking. "Mix together tumeric, honey, cayenne, lemon, and ginger," says Cruzatti. If all else fails, opt for a classic michelada with a lot of hot sauce.

Ranieri Cassuola


The Sylvester
3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-815-4548
thesylvesterbar.com


Ranieri Cassuola, bar manager at the Sylvester in Midtown, keeps hangovers at bay with water and exercise. "If I do over drink, I drink a lot of water and go for a run. That usually works."

Willy Estrada


Minnow Bar
660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-53409600
anglershotelmiami.com


As bartender at Miami Beach's Minnow Bar, Willy Estrada swears by this "hair of the dog" cocktail. “My ultimate hangover remedy is a shot of mezcal with cucumber water, tomato juice and chile. First mezcal, then vegetable juice.”

Jesus Perez

Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery
1120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-7800
thestileshotel.com


Jesus Perez, bartender at Miami Beach's Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery, leans on some "hair of the dog" and comfort food. "My top hangover remedy is a shot of mezcal and four croquetas from La Rosa Bakery. It's closest to home, so I don't have to crawl too far."

Bar Manager Ben Potts makes the restaurant's signature cocktail, the Halliwell
Bar Manager Ben Potts makes the restaurant's signature cocktail, the Halliwell
billwisserphoto.com

Ben Potts

Beaker & Gray
2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-699-2637
beakerandgray.com


As bar manager and partner at Wynwood's Beaker & Gray, Ben Potts takes a practical approach to managing a hangover. “Set your alarm two hours before you need to be up, get up, drink a liter of water and take a pain reliever. Go back to sleep for an hour. Wake up again and drink some caffeine and exercise for 20 minutes (run, bike, walk fast). Take a shower, have a green juice, and meditate for 10 minutes." Potts swears that if you follow his directions, you'll feel better. "There is nothing that routine can't cure.”

Chris Rodriguez

Sweet Caroline
1111 SW First Ave., Miami
786-673-2522
sweetcarolinebar.com


Chris Rodriguez says his most effective hangover cure has always been time. The Sweet Caroline bar manager adds a little self care into the mix. "My personal remedy is a long, hot shower and a good breakfast. The rest from there is all mental. Stay positive and continue your day. That bad feeling will eventually go away." If the head pounding is too nagging, there is a shortcut to salvation says Rodriguez. "If you don't have time to wait it out, a michelada also does the trick!”

 
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >