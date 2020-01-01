Miami Bartenders Share Their Hangover Cures

Today we celebrate the commencement of a New Year, with celebratory toasts that lead to chugging bottles of champagne, tequila shots, and the occasional Fireball.
For most, January 1st starts with a throbbing headache, light sensitivity and a killer bout of nausea: Welcome to your first hangover of 2020.
Although, time is the only true cure for a hangover according to the Mayo Clinic, there are countless age old remedies which can help alleviate the day-long suffering.
Miami bartenders and industry professionals are pros at fighting hangovers. Here are some of their favorite cures to help you survive the aftermath of New Year's Eve.
Ryan Brooks
The Mighty
2224 SW 22nd St., Miami
305-570-4311
themightymiami.com
As owner and operator of The Mighty, Ryan Brooks knows his way around a hangover. After years of bartending in San Francisco at the likes of the Boom Boom Room, Brooks controls his post-drinking woes with natural electrolytes and Mexican food. "A healthy dose of coconut water and carnitas burritos are my go-tos," he shares.
Andi Cruzatti
1-800-Lucky
143 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-768-9826
1800lucky.com
