Miami Bartenders Share Their Hangover Cures

Today we celebrate the commencement of a New Year, with celebratory toasts that lead to chugging bottles of champagne, tequila shots, and the occasional Fireball.

For most, January 1st starts with a throbbing headache, light sensitivity and a killer bout of nausea: Welcome to your first hangover of 2020.

Although, time is the only true cure for a hangover according to the Mayo Clinic, there are countless age old remedies which can help alleviate the day-long suffering.

Miami bartenders and industry professionals are pros at fighting hangovers. Here are some of their favorite cures to help you survive the aftermath of New Year's Eve.

Ryan Brooks

The Mighty

2224 SW 22nd St., Miami

305-570-4311

themightymiami.com