How Mango’s Tropical Cafe Became South Beach's Iconic Party Destination

You'll know it when you see it — or even hear it. From the parrots perched on tourists' shoulders at the entrance to the colorfully decked-out bar-top dancers to the vibrant wall murals and the thrumming reggaeton beats, anyone who's visited South Beach has, at the very least, walked past Mango’s Tropical Cafe.

Famed for its exotic tropical atmosphere, extravagant dinner shows, and lively salsa lessons, Mango's reopens this week after a yearlong closure due to COVID-19, resuming its daily dance shows that feature Cuban conga, Brazilian samba, and other Latin-inspired numbers.

Coincidentally, Mango's also celebrates a significant milestone this week: its 30th anniversary.

Few recall that Mango's owner David Wallack originally opened a holistic, adult living facility and hospice where the nightclub now stands. His parents, Irving and Florence Wallack, owned several Miami Beach hotels in the 1970s, and David followed in his parents' footsteps by turning a former apartment building into the Eastern Sun, which opened at 900 Ocean Drive in 1978.

"I was pioneering the concept of hospice way before the whole Art Deco movement when Miami Beach was still in a major depression," Wallack recalls.

In those days, South Beach's beachfront strip was filled with rundown hotels and vacant, decaying buildings. But Wallack points to the revitalization that ensued after Goldman Properties founder Tony Goldman purchased the Park Central Hotel property in 1985, followed by the opening of Mark Soyka's News Cafe, heralding the start of the South Beach renaissance. (Goldman and his son, Joey, would stage an encore of sorts in 2004 when they began buying property in Wynwood, a low-density warehouse district that has become a thriving arts community.)

"All of a sudden these great minds and artists had come to Miami Beach," Wallack recounts. "Soon it was this club or that restaurant opening, going out of business as fast as they were going in. I would go to all of them, all while listening to Mark and Tony and their dreams for Ocean Drive. I was surrounded by exceptional artists, people who wanted to help shape Ocean Drive and create something new and different."

Inspired by the development taking place all around him, Wallack resolved to pursue his own vision of improving Miami Beach. Friends and family told him he was crazy to start a new business — especially in the volatile market of the 1980s — but he refused to be dissuaded.

"At the time I was becoming notable in my field, but the idea kept coming back to me," Wallack tells New Times. "Something was artistically gnawing at me. That's when I really started thinking of doing a commercial redevelopment of my building."

A churrasco steak at Mango's. Photo courtesy of Mango's Tropical Cafe

Wallack moved the hospice to another location and reconfigured what had been the Eastern Sun into a commercial space that accommodated four storefronts, several office spaces above, and an open patio at the center — the space where he'd open Mango's, a concept that had been inspired by his frequent trips to Jamaica.

He'd also become one of the first landowners to pull in premium rent in Miami Beach, where the rates rose from $20 per square foot to more than $40, pivoting the city into a high-end tourist destination.

When it opened in 1991, Mango's was true to Wallack's initial vision: a humble Caribbean café serving Latin-themed fare and a bar where live bands performed rock and reggae. The establishment gained global fame when Cuban musician Miguel Cruz began to draw crowds with his Afro-Latin jazz. Shortly thereafter, a photo of three bartenders clad in leopard-print Spandex and dancing atop the bar to Cruz's percussion became a symbol of South Beach — and Mango's as one of the world's most telegenic nightclubs of the decade.

While most patrons continue to visit Mango's for the dancing, many also come for the food and drink.

The Latin-inspired, Floribbean-themed fare is a mix of Caribbean and Mexican dishes alongside classic American staples. Mango’s is famous for its platter-size meals, including a churrasco steak topped with a garlic chimichurri sauce and served over white rice with black beans and sweet plantains; and chicken al ajillo, sautéed chicken breasts in a garlic, white wine, and lemon sauce, served with seasoned yellow rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.

To commemorate the restaurant's reopening, Mango's has added some new items, including a "Bistro Stacked Burger," a towering creation that can be ordered as a single, double, or triple and comes topped with cheddar cheese, crispy onion strings, pork-belly bacon, and bourbon barbecue sauce ($17 to $38). Other choices include Southern fried chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy, and a side of coleslaw ($19), and seafood paella for two ($62).

Perhaps best known are Mango's supersized, tropical-themed cocktails served in souvenir glasses, like a 15-ounce hurricane or mojito. Guests are also encouraged to upgrade any drink on the menu to a "grande" (a 45-ounce drink for a $25 upcharge) or pony up an extra $15 for a 32-ounce "jumbo" martini.

Along with riffs on mojitos and daiquiris, Mango's bartenders have created a number of specialty cocktails over the years. One recent addition, the "Bomb-Ba" martini ($19), is a combination of raspberry vodka, watermelon liqueur, sweet lemon juice, grenadine, and lemon soda, topped off with a smoke-filled fog bubble for a theatrical presentation.

Sums up Wallack, who expanded Mango's to open a second Orlando location in 2015: "To our loyal and wonderful guests, we appreciate your love and support through this challenging time, and we look forward to seeing you all again for many years to come."

Mango's Tropical Cafe. 900 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; 305-673-4422; mangos.com. Open 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday-Sunday.