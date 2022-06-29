Wine and Spirits Heavyweights Join Forces to Open Maison Mura in Downtown Miami

Longtime friends Matthieu Yamoum and Philippe Vasilescu are taking their love for a memorable beverage to the next level.
Yamoum, the former wine director at New York City's Baccarat Hotel, and Vasilescu, former brand ambassador for Louis XIII Cognac de Rémy Martin, have been buddies for a decade, ever since they connected through mutual French friends in NYC.
When the pandemic hit, they were looking for new career paths and decided on a move to Miami to open a sophisticated premium spirits-driven retail shop. That venue is Maison Mura, which translates from the French to "house of good moments" and is slated to open in downtown Miami in October.
"The design and the concept will be very much a representation of who we are," Yamoum, a native of Reims in France's Champagne region, tells New Times. "We grew up in the luxury environment with excellent service, from the moment you are greeted to saying goodbye. This has never been done in Florida before."
He says, "If you walk in and tell me what you've liked in the past, we will make a recommendation at your price point. We will have bottles that may start at $50, and then some where only a few in the world have been made."
Adds Vasilescu, a Paris native: "Most importantly, it will be a place for friends to gather and share the same passion and love for wine and spirits."
For those looking to take that love to the next level, Maison Mura will offer a limited membership, granting access to exclusive events, tastings with winemakers, and invites to experiences in Miami. The membership costs $5,000 per year and, according to Vasilescu, will go up in price after the first year. Only 150 memberships will be made available and must be secured via one of the two owners.
As for future Maison Mura services, Yamoum says a house car is in the works to make deliveries throughout Miami and help get guests home safely, as well as a boat that will deliver goods to local watercraft.
Leading up to its opening, signage proclaiming "Every day is a celebration!" adorns the front of Maison Mura. And, for wine and spirits lovers, there will clearly be many options for fueling that celebration.
Maison Mura. 333 SE Third Ave., Miami; maisonmura.wine. Opening October 2022.