Luxurious Rooftop Restaurant Oro to Open in South Beach

A new rooftop restaurant with panoramic views is coming to Lincoln Road on South Beach this October.
September 19, 2024
The glamorous rooftop space at Oro will boast 300 seats and views of South Beach.
The glamorous rooftop space at Oro will boast 300 seats and views of South Beach. Golden Era Hospitality Group photo
Miami Beach is about to get a new restaurant overlooking South Beach with panoramic skyline views — and it's one of New Times' most anticipated fall openings of 2024.

The glamorous and opulent-looking new spot, Oro, will open on Thursday, October 17, along Lincoln Road. Its founders, Golden Era Hospitality Group, plan to open a sister entertainment counterpart called Elixir, which will open in 2025.

The design of Oro was inspired by metropolitan cities worldwide and was developed around the idea of creating a joint luxury dining and entertainment experience in Miami Beach.

“The idea behind Oro and Elixir came from a collection of memories and experiences I’ve had from traveling around the world,” says Philippe Kalifa, founder of Golden Era Hospitality Group. “From the delicious food to the memorable cocktails and the energetic party, our guests will have a complete night out experience with us, and I can't wait to bring these concepts to South Beach!”
Up the glamorous escalator is the golden dining room.
And when it comes to food, Oro plans to execute.

At the helm of Oro is renowned Chef Victor Munoz. Hailing from Guadalajara, Mexico, Munoz's passion for cooking started at the young age of 10, when he'd make breakfast for his younger siblings. This passion then took him to renowned culinary institutions around the world, such as Alinea, the French Laundry, Eleven Madison Park, Auberge du Pont de Collonges, Narisawa, and El Celler de Can Roca. As the executive chef of Oro, he will craft dishes that highlight local flavors, which he describes as "an avant-garde spirit of global cuisine." The menu will feature premium cuts of meat and seafood, including lobster, oysters, and fish.

Specialty dishes include the bananas and caviar made with Kaluga caviar, fermented banana peel butter, plantain waffle, and horseradish creme; the tom kha crudo with kombu-cured hiramasa, wasabi, and Miami fruit finger lime; and the dry-aged Rohan duck made with sweet potato, lavender, hibiscus, and red rosebud jus.
The golden arches are the main attraction at the entrance of the restaurant.
Boosting the luxury aspect of the venue, guests enter the upscale restaurant through golden arches and then ascend a glamorous escalator with plenty of gold accents. Once on the rooftop, the stylish space is decorated with notes of gold and features 300 seats in the dining area with views of South Beach, an indoor bar with 20 seats, and an outdoor bar with ten seats where guests can enjoy signature cocktails and an extensive wine list.

Cocktail highlights include the "Yggdrasil," a highball with herbal and woody notes and a light fruit finish made with banana, palo santo, Japanese whiskey, and maple; the "Nimbus," a refreshing blend of ginger and coconut; and the "Persephone," an elevated approach on the lychee martini with guava highlights and served as a nitro martini.

Oro. 818 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; instagram.com/OroSouthBeach. Oro will open daily from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. beginning October 17.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
