Love Life Cafe Opens Standalone Spot in Wynwood

Wynwood's Love Life Wellness Center has branched out. The venue's onsite café is now its own entity, Love Life Cafe, located down the street at 2616 NW Fifth Ave.
The plant-based eatery is known for winning Seed Food + Wine Week's Plant-Based Burger Battle in 2016, and the new café offers an of options, from salads to pizzas to burritos.
Veronica Menin and Diego Tosoni are co-owners of Love Life Wellness Center and the folks behind the food.
"After three years of being a full-circle wellness center, we decided to narrow our focus and expand the piece of the center that thrived the most and brought us the highest level of fulfillment both emotionally and financially," Menin says. "Food has always been [our] passion, and it also happens to be the way we best express our commitment to making the world a better place and inspiring others to love themselves."
She adds, "What made us fall in love with our new location is that it is a new community being formed here on Fifth Avenue, in a newly renovated building, and we will have some very cool neighbors."
The café's offerings are expanding, and more options will be available in the near future. "The menu is in the process of changing," Menin says. "We have added some items already but will be adding breakfast, late-night tapas, beer and wine, milkshakes, and Pamela Wasabi’s exclusive desserts gradually in the next few weeks."
Some of the current selections are the award-winning burger, a superfood patty with homemade guacamole, pickles, plant-based cheddar, marinated kale, and cilantro aioli, served with a side of sweet potato herb fries ($17); the pizza verde, whose wood-fired crust comes topped with cashew cream, spinach, basil-pesto, and a “parm” crumble ($16.50); and a taco salad made with kale, lentil walnut “meat,” organic quinoa, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, pico de gallo, avocado, smoked tortilla chips, cashew cream, and lemon garlic dressing ($16.50). Also check out the breakfast items, sweets, soups, sides, bowls, and — of course — avocado toast with kale, “parm” crumbles, and lemon garlic dressing ($11).
This month, the team plans to open an onsite vegan coffee shop offering products from local vegan bakers and coffee blends chosen by Menin and Tosoni.
The café also plans to begin hosting events and community classes in a new courtyard this fall.
Love Life Cafe. 2616 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; 305-456-4148; lovelifecafe.com. Daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The café will stay open until 11 p.m. on weekends after a beer and wine license is procured.
