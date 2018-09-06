Love Life Cafe Opens Standalone Spot in Wynwood

Wynwood's Love Life Wellness Center has branched out. The venue's onsite café is now its own entity, Love Life Cafe, located down the street at 2616 NW Fifth Ave.

The plant-based eatery is known for winning Seed Food + Wine Week's Plant-Based Burger Battle in 2016, and the new café offers an of options, from salads to pizzas to burritos.

Veronica Menin and Diego Tosoni are co-owners of Love Life Wellness Center and the folks behind the food.