Longtime Plantation Staple Mustard Seed Bistro Is Closing

Cherished Plantation restaurant Mustard Seed Bistro will close after 15 years of delicious date nights, wine, and dessert.
August 19, 2024
Mustard Seed Bistro has been a Plantation staple for its European-inspired dishes since 2009.
Mustard Seed Bistro has been a Plantation staple for its European-inspired dishes since 2009. Mustard Seed Bistro photo

A longtime neighborhood staple in Plantation that has served countless patrons for date night has announced it will close its doors.

On September 21, Mustard Seed Bistro will close its doors after 15 years in business. The family-run neighborhood restaurant known for its delicious European-inspired entrées, wine, and cupcakes announced its closure to its longtime customers via a post on Facebook and Instagram on Friday, August 16.

The statement begins, "Dear Mustard Seed Bistro family, after serving the South Florida community for over 15 wonderful years, we want to share some important news. Our lease is expiring at the end of September, and our last night of business at this location will be on September 21."

The post continues, "We are so grateful for the love and support you've shown us over the years — our customers truly feel like family to us. While we're saying goodbye to this chapter, it's not the end of our story. Our current plan is to move up north where we will enjoy spending more time with our family and hopefully enjoy an easier life."

Longtime diners expressed their heartfelt sympathy and support through comments on the Facebook post. Comments included, "I have celebrated many birthdays in a row at your place. The chocolate cake was amazing. We will miss you so much," as well as "You will be missed! So many wonderful meals, so many wonderful memories." and "Oh no! Such a wonderful place with fabulous food! You will be missed! But best of luck for the next chapter!"
click to enlarge a seafood dish
Mustard Seed Bistro was known for its delicious dinner offerings and was a great date night spot in Plantation.
Mustard Seed Bistro photo
Mustard Seed Bistro opened its doors in 2009 by Chef Tim Boyd and his wife Lara Boyd in the Plantation Community Plaza, across the street from the Broward Mall. Although it has always been located in an unsuspecting shopping plaza, the inside was anything but ordinary.

Over the past 15 years, longtime diners have raved about the restaurant's attention to detail, exquisite seafood, salads, appetizers, desserts, and ambiance.

Lara ended the statement, "We never want to lose touch with you, so after September, we will continue to post and monitor our Instagram and Facebook. Please keep in touch. We love you and have loved being part of your lives and having you as part of ours for the last 15 years."

Although it is unclear whether the Boyd family may open a new restaurant up north where their parents reside, it is clear the impact they had on the Plantation community will live on in the fond memories of its longtime customers.

Mustard Seed Bistro will continue service as usual up until closing day on Saturday, September 21.

Mustard Seed Bistro. 256 S. University Dr., Plantation; 954-533-9326; mustardseedbistro.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
