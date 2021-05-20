Le Rouge Lounge, a Cabaret-Themed Nightclub, to Open in Wynwood

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Wynwood is about to get a new, cabaret-themed nightclub, one that its creators promise will bring sophisticated live entertainment to Miami's burgeoning arts district.

"Le Rouge Lounge presents a fresh approach to entertainment and nightlife in Miami, with the best contemporary musical artists and DJs performing in a classic, Old World cabaret setting with all the bells and whistles," Le Rouge general manager Zein Zaioud tells New Times. "We saw that the Wynwood market was strong and only getting better, and saw the need for a more upscale venue that will attract a unique crowd."

Zaioud and his team, hospitality veterans operating as the 23rd St. Partners Group, tout Le Rouge as the first Miami venue equipped with a 360-degree, DJ "in the round" experience — elevated VIP seating that overlooks the DJ booth — not to mention a red velvet-draped stage that's spacious enough to accommodate a ten-piece band, and an outdoor patio and bar. (It might also be Wynwood's largest air-conditioned venue.).

Slated to open Friday, June 11, the 7,000-square-foot space is designed to evoke the glamour of the 1920s, drawing inspiration from the Moulin Rouge, the Paris cabaret known for its can-can dancers.

Le Rouge's opening weekend lineup will feature Miami-based artists the Soul Brothers, Cris Cab, and Oscar G, among others. Future weeks are slated to bring Luca Bachetti, Damaged Goods, and Manu Manzo.

On the libations front, Samer Abdallah, who has worked at Bodega Miami Beach and Park Tavern in Delray Beach, will create a menu of Prohibition Era-inspired cocktails with modern twists. A food menu is said to be forthcoming.

Le Rouge Lounge. 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-364-5870; open Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.; lerougemiami.com. Opens June 11.