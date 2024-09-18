 Kendall Jenner and Ex Boo Spotted at This Beautiful Miami Restaurant | Miami New Times
Kendall Jenner and Ex Boo Spotted at This Beautiful Miami Restaurant

Just weeks after hanging with Miami's beloved Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner chose this Miami restaurant to meet with her old boo.
September 18, 2024
Kendall Jenner was just spotted at this Miami restaurant with her former boo.
Kendall Jenner was just spotted at this Miami restaurant with her former boo. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back together?

While this may be the question swirling through the minds of Jenner's mega fanbase after she was spotted on a romantic dinner date in Miami with her former boo, professional basketball player Booker, we foodies have another question — Which restaurant was she having dinner at?

According to photos obtained by the gossip website Deuxmoi on Instagram, the supermodel, 28, was spotted at the Surf Club Restaurant by Chef Thomas Keller in Surfside, Florida, over the weekend with Booker, 27.

The model recently dyed her brunette hair blonde, meaning the photo obtained by Deuxmoi was incredibly recent.
If you have been keeping up with the Kardashians (or keeping up with Kendall's dating life), you might be wondering who she's truly dating. Most recently, Jenner and Bad Bunny stepped out in matching outfits while in Paris for Vogue World 2024 in June.

According to Us Weekly, the model and the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist were in a "great place" and "traveling around Europe together" over the summer.

Despite these rumors about Bad Bunny, there's no doubt Jenner and Booker have remained in contact — either platonically or romantically. The duo sat across from each other while having dinner at the five-star restaurant, which has constantly made New Times' Top 100 Restaurants list.
Gossip website Deuxmoi obtained a photograph of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker having dinner at the Surf Club Restaurant in Surfside.
Screenshot via Instagram/@deuxmoi
Although the prices at the Surf Club Restaurant are among the highest you'll find in Miami, the quality is hard to beat.

Located at the beautiful Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, a completely rebuilt Mediterranean Revival-style resort in Surfside, the restaurant stands just a few blocks from high-end Bal Harbour.

Designed by Russell Pancoast, the original inn and eatery opened on New Year's Eve 1930 and quickly earned the nickname "Millionaires' Surf Club" for its level of exclusivity and ability to attract the rich and famous.
The lobster thermidor at the Surf Club Restaurant in Surfside where Kendall Jenner was spotted over the weekend
Photo by Deborah Jones
Today, nearly 100 years later, the restaurant is run by one of the biggest names in food. Chef Thomas Keller, who remains the first and only U.S.-born chef to hold multiple three-star ratings from Michelin. Keller doesn't take shortcuts. His beef Wellington is made from 48-hour-braised short rib in a beef mousse, layered with a spinach and black-truffle mushroom pâté and wrapped in a paper-thin crèpe, then bundled in thick brioche and placed in the oven for about half an hour, warming the center and producing an outer crisp. Then, it is presented on a wooden cart and sliced tableside.

The Florida Michelin Guide took note in the 2022 debut of its Florida guide, awarding the Surf Club Restaurant one Michelin star, which it has maintained ever since.

To obtain a reservation at the Surf Club like Jenner, prospective guests must book a reservation via Resy.com.

Ms. Jenner, you have exquisite taste. 
