Every Restaurant TikTok Food Critic Keith Lee Has Visited in Miami

Now, the food critic who travels the country doing restaurant reviews has made his way down to the 305 to review some low-key, "ma and pa," hole-in-the-wall spots and a few popular ones that "embody the food scene in Miami." He took to Instagram and TikTok to ask his millions of fans where he should go.
Below, you'll find the exact hidden gems he's already hit up in the Magic City.
@keith_lee125 Braised By Kevin Lee taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic @Kevin Lee ♬ original sound - Keith Lee
1. Braised by Kevin Lee: His Brother's RestaurantKeith Lee's first stop in Miami was at his brother Kevin Lee's restaurant, Braised by Kevin Lee, where he spent $38 on food. In order for his brother not to notice he was there, Keith hired someone in the parking lot to order the food for him. (This is why he gets paid the big bucks, people.) According to Keith, his brother Kevin first opened the restaurant as a pop-up in Las Vegas before he headed down to South Florida to open as a restaurant vendor at Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood. Keith took to TikTok and Instagram to share his review of the experience. "The people that ordered for us said the customer service was really good," he says, since he wasn't able to order it in person. He ordered the short ribs with mashed potatoes and duck with potatoes and gravy — both came in major entrée-sized portions. "He braised all of this by hand," he adds. "This short rib is tender and falling off the bone," he says. However, when it came to the duck dish — he had mixed feelings. "It's tender and juicy, but I'm not a fan of the sauce because it's tangy. I'll give it a 7 out of 10," he says. "I couldn't be more proud."
@keith_lee125 Coops Pit Bbq taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic ♬ original sound - Keith Lee
2. Coops Pit BBQ: Food Truck in a Gas Station Parking Lot
Let's just say that since Lee visited Coops Pitt BBQ, a food truck located between West Little River and Miami Shores, it's already gained more than 1,000 new followers on Instagram. That's the Keith Lee effect. In the review he posted on TikTok and Instagram, he explains that he and his family were driving around Miami on Memorial Day when they spotted the food truck "smoking up the whole block." He spent $75.90 on the meal. "He ran it by himself," Lee says of the owner of the food truck. "He's sweating, smoking meat; again, it smells so good." He ordered a whole chicken, a whole slab of ribs, a side of coleslaw and greens, and a "side" of baked beans that could feed about three people. "This is an excessive amount of food for $60 — you can feed a whole family," he says. Although he says the ribs were very fatty, they were tender and juicy, and he loved the sauce. "That is darn right delicious. That is gas," he exclaims. "8.7 out of ten." As he bit into a chicken wing, he had a similar reaction. "I don't know what he's doing — it don't taste like no barbecue I've ever had in my life. 8.8 out of ten."
@keith_lee125 House Of Mac taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic ♬ original sound - Keith Lee