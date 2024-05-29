 Every Miami Restaurant Keith Lee has Visited So Far | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Every Restaurant TikTok Food Critic Keith Lee Has Visited in Miami

Viral TikTok food critic Keith Lee is in Miami reviewing hidden gem restaurants and food trucks you must check out.
May 29, 2024
Keith Lee is in Miami reviewing restaurants and one of his favorites has been Coops Pit BBQ.
Keith Lee is in Miami reviewing restaurants and one of his favorites has been Coops Pit BBQ. Keith Lee (@keith_lee125) on TikTok

Miami deserves free, quality news

We need to raise $4,000 by June 7 to meet our spring campaign goal—if you value Miami New Times, please make a contribution today to help keep our work free and accessible for all.

Contribute Now

$0
$4,000
$900
Share this:
Keith Lee might be one of the most successful and viral food critics on social media of the Gen Z generation — and we're not saying this lightly. Lee, who is from Las Vegas, became a TikTok star seemingly overnight thanks to his engaging and honest food reviews. (Below, you'll even see he's frank while reviewing his brother's restaurant.) Because of his sincerity, he now has more than 16 million followers on TikTok and 2 million on Instagram.

Now, the food critic who travels the country doing restaurant reviews has made his way down to the 305 to review some low-key, "ma and pa," hole-in-the-wall spots and a few popular ones that "embody the food scene in Miami." He took to Instagram and TikTok to ask his millions of fans where he should go.

Below, you'll find the exact hidden gems he's already hit up in the Magic City.
@keith_lee125 Braised By Kevin Lee taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic @Kevin Lee ♬ original sound - Keith Lee

1. Braised by Kevin Lee: His Brother's Restaurant

Keith Lee's first stop in Miami was at his brother Kevin Lee's restaurant, Braised by Kevin Lee, where he spent $38 on food. In order for his brother not to notice he was there, Keith hired someone in the parking lot to order the food for him. (This is why he gets paid the big bucks, people.) According to Keith, his brother Kevin first opened the restaurant as a pop-up in Las Vegas before he headed down to South Florida to open as a restaurant vendor at Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood. Keith took to TikTok and Instagram to share his review of the experience. "The people that ordered for us said the customer service was really good," he says, since he wasn't able to order it in person. He ordered the short ribs with mashed potatoes and duck with potatoes and gravy — both came in major entrée-sized portions. "He braised all of this by hand," he adds. "This short rib is tender and falling off the bone," he says. However, when it came to the duck dish — he had mixed feelings. "It's tender and juicy, but I'm not a fan of the sauce because it's tangy. I'll give it a 7 out of 10," he says. "I couldn't be more proud."
@keith_lee125 Coops Pit Bbq taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic ♬ original sound - Keith Lee

2. Coops Pit BBQ: Food Truck in a Gas Station Parking Lot

Let's just say that since Lee visited Coops Pitt BBQ, a food truck located between West Little River and Miami Shores, it's already gained more than 1,000 new followers on Instagram. That's the Keith Lee effect. In the review he posted on TikTok and Instagram, he explains that he and his family were driving around Miami on Memorial Day when they spotted the food truck "smoking up the whole block." He spent $75.90 on the meal. "He ran it by himself," Lee says of the owner of the food truck. "He's sweating, smoking meat; again, it smells so good." He ordered a whole chicken, a whole slab of ribs, a side of coleslaw and greens, and a "side" of baked beans that could feed about three people. "This is an excessive amount of food for $60 — you can feed a whole family," he says. Although he says the ribs were very fatty, they were tender and juicy, and he loved the sauce. "That is darn right delicious. That is gas," he exclaims. "8.7 out of ten." As he bit into a chicken wing, he had a similar reaction. "I don't know what he's doing — it don't taste like no barbecue I've ever had in my life. 8.8 out of ten."
@keith_lee125 House Of Mac taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic ♬ original sound - Keith Lee

3. House of Mac: The First "Popular" Spot He Checks Out

House of Mac was the most requested restaurant in Miami Lee received via his Instagram direct messages (more than 60,000 requests, he says), so, he went to go check it out for himself. He spent $95. He ordered the truffle fries, the "Keith's Favorite Burger, a side of sweet cornbread, a mac & cheese sampler platter filled with flavors, and three different lemonades. As a self-proclaimed "truffle fry connoisseur," he was upset over the fry tasting as if it came from the freezer, so he gave it a three out of ten. Although the loaded mac & cheeses were pretty, he rated them pretty low, with some being a three out of ten and some a six out of ten. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Largest Japanese Soufflé Pancake Café to Open in Wynwood

Openings & Closings

Largest Japanese Soufflé Pancake Café to Open in Wynwood

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami Siblings Turn Smuggling Coconuts Into Premium Rum Business

Cocktails & Spirits

Miami Siblings Turn Smuggling Coconuts Into Premium Rum Business

By Rachel Costa
Fort Lauderdale-Based Burger Chain Jumps on Chicken Train: Meet ChickenFi

Food & Drink News

Fort Lauderdale-Based Burger Chain Jumps on Chicken Train: Meet ChickenFi

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Female Hospitality Trailblazers Open Wine and Snack Bar in Little River

Openings & Closings

Female Hospitality Trailblazers Open Wine and Snack Bar in Little River

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation