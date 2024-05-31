 Juvia to Open Rooftop Restaurant Solana at the Standard in Midtown | Miami New Times
Owners of Juvia to Open Rooftop Restaurant at the Standard Residences in Midtown

A new European-inspired rooftop restaurant with tropical vibes and sunset views is coming to Midtown, Miami.
May 31, 2024
A rendering of the upcoming rooftop restaurant and pool area of Solana at the Standard Residences in Midtown.
A rendering of the upcoming rooftop restaurant and pool area of Solana at the Standard Residences in Midtown.

In 2023, Miami was shook to its core at the news of Juvia closing down in South Beach. Then, a giant sigh of relief was heard throughout the city with the news it would reopen in 2025 at Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami.

Now, the same group behind the iconic Miami rooftop is opening yet another rooftop restaurant. This time, in the heart of Midtown.

Solana is set to open in the summer of 2025 at the rooftop of the Standard Residences in Midtown at 3100 NE First Ave. The Standard Residences are currently under construction, with completion slated for 2025.

Helmed by restaurateurs Jonas and Alexandra Millán of Juvia Group, Solana will occupy approximately 6,000 square feet atop the landscaped rooftop of the Standard Residences. The restaurant is set to have a menu and atmosphere inspired by the European Riviera, a major trend Miami has seen as of late.

"We are excited to bring one of our newest and most vibrant European concepts to this vibrant location," said Jonas Millán, cofounder of the Juvia Group. "The Standard brand is synonymous with trendsetting hospitality and has a vibe that we love. Partnering with them and Carlos was a natural fit to bring our vision to life."
At Solana, guests can indulge in a playful and casual dining experience, enjoying a diverse menu inspired by "Riviera cuisine."
The restaurant will have a dedicated street-level entrance with the option to valet. When guests arrive at the restaurant, they will be greeted by tropical decor. The outdoor dining area will wrap around the 60-foot resort-style sunset pool with plenty of seating, cabanas, and chaise lounges.

Here, guests can indulge in a playful and casual dining experience, enjoying a diverse menu inspired by "Riviera cuisine." Already, one of the signature cocktails will be called the "Bonito Bubbling." The space will be imagined by visionary AD100 architect Manuel Clavel Rojo, with a design that will resonate with The Standard's renowned vibe, a favorite from Hollywood to New York, London, Bangkok, and beyond.

"Jonas and the Juvia team are the perfect addition to the Standard Residences family," says Carlos Rosso, founder and CEO of Rosso Development. "Their concept for the rooftop embodies European dining excellence and is set to redefine the culinary landscape in Midtown."
"We have been trying to work together for years and it's through the energy of Carlos that it's finally happening," adds Clavel Rojo, principal of Manuel Clavel Arquitectos, the architects behind its vision. "When you think of Miami rooftops, there is no bigger name than Juvia. This is going to be the most iconic rooftop in the city, and I'm excited to see everything this project will bring to the area."

According to Rosso, the design of the space will be inspired by the "1951 Maison Tropicale by Jean Prouvé." Therefore, expect "Tropical architecture at its best."

Solana. 3100 NE First Ave.; thestandardmiamiresidences.com. Opening Summer 2025.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
