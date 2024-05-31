Owners of Juvia to Open Rooftop Restaurant at the Standard Residences in Midtown

In 2023, Miami was shook to its core at the news of Juvia closing down in South Beach. Then, a giant sigh of relief was heard throughout the city with the news it would reopen in 2025 at Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami.
Now, the same group behind the iconic Miami rooftop is opening yet another rooftop restaurant. This time, in the heart of Midtown.
Solana is set to open in the summer of 2025 at the rooftop of the Standard Residences in Midtown at 3100 NE First Ave. The Standard Residences are currently under construction, with completion slated for 2025.
Helmed by restaurateurs Jonas and Alexandra Millán of Juvia Group, Solana will occupy approximately 6,000 square feet atop the landscaped rooftop of the Standard Residences. The restaurant is set to have a menu and atmosphere inspired by the European Riviera, a major trend Miami has seen as of late.
"We are excited to bring one of our newest and most vibrant European concepts to this vibrant location," said Jonas Millán, cofounder of the Juvia Group. "The Standard brand is synonymous with trendsetting hospitality and has a vibe that we love. Partnering with them and Carlos was a natural fit to bring our vision to life."
Here, guests can indulge in a playful and casual dining experience, enjoying a diverse menu inspired by "Riviera cuisine." Already, one of the signature cocktails will be called the "Bonito Bubbling." The space will be imagined by visionary AD100 architect Manuel Clavel Rojo, with a design that will resonate with The Standard's renowned vibe, a favorite from Hollywood to New York, London, Bangkok, and beyond.
"Jonas and the Juvia team are the perfect addition to the Standard Residences family," says Carlos Rosso, founder and CEO of Rosso Development. "Their concept for the rooftop embodies European dining excellence and is set to redefine the culinary landscape in Midtown."
According to Rosso, the design of the space will be inspired by the "1951 Maison Tropicale by Jean Prouvé." Therefore, expect "Tropical architecture at its best."
Solana. 3100 NE First Ave.; thestandardmiamiresidences.com. Opening Summer 2025.