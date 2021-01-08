Sufrãt Offers Traditional Mediterranean Meals in Pembroke Pines

- Local
Four local brothers have a goal to make Mediterranean dishes like shawarma, pita wraps, and kebabs as common as the eponymous South Florida taco as they expand their family of restaurants across South Florida.
Sufrãt opened in Pembroke Pines in December and has found success amid the pandemic. Brothers Morad Assaf and Tamer, Samer, and Ahmad Altillawi launched King of Pita in Davie in January. Their goal was to bring authentic Mediterranean fare to South Florida offering the same concept and quality Tamer remembers from his time in Jordan.
In November, the brothers seized the opportunity to open their next venture, Sufrãt, at the Pines City Center in the space previously occupied by the Halal Guys.
"Sufrãt was planned and launched in the middle of this pandemic, so for us this is our only normal," Tamer tells New Times. "We couldn't be more thankful for the support of the Pembroke Pines community. We have delivery, takeout, and a dine-in area outside that has made our customers feel comfortable and safe."
Originally from Jordan, the brothers named their restaurant for the Arabic word sofra, meaning "large dining table" or "feast." They learned the art of sofra organizing from their mother, who was known for hosting large family gatherings where she served traditional Jordanian fare.
"We wanted to make it the type of place you come to eat weekly, so our main focus is to offer variety, quality, and flavor for a good price," Tamer says.
Moving forward, the Altillawis hope to open additional Sufrãt locations, targeting expansion into Parkland and Miami's Design District.
Designed to cater to all tastes, the Sufrãt menu offers customizable meal options for meat lovers, vegans, and vegetarians. Meals are priced from $5 to $20, allowing diners to choose from a wide variety of traditional dishes, from slow-roasted gyros, kebabs, and shawarma to customizable bowls, platters, soups, and salads. Also available: lamb and beef cheeseburgers, seafood (including shrimp, salmon, and snapper), and family-style meals that feed up to four ($60 to $75).
The brothers are especially proud of their hummus.
"As our mom taught us, the perfect hummus should be balanced — you can taste all the ingredients in a very creamy, amazing way," Tamer says. "All the ingredients blend perfectly. You can taste the garlic and the lemon, but they don't stand out aggressively. Our goal with every batch is to make it the perfect dish for any sofra."
Sufrat. 10450 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-998-1049; sufratgrill.com.
