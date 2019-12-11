 


    Herban Planet
4
An ice cream cupcake from Frohzen.EXPAND
An ice cream cupcake from Frohzen.
Photo courtesy of Frohzen

Joël Robuchon Protégé Opens Frohzen Ice Cream Shop in Design District

Douglas Markowitz | December 11, 2019 | 11:00am
Maybe you avoided the Design District during Basel because you're not really into art. But there's a new reason for dessert lovers to head to the neighborhood ASAP: a new ice-cream parlor has just opened there, and it's got quite a pedigree.

Frohzen, located in the Paradise Plaza shopping block on NE 41st Street, opens its doors today. It's the brainchild of pastry chef Salvatore Martone, who worked under the late all-star chef Joël Robuchon. The spot happens to be located right across from L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Le Jardinier and designed by Pierre Yves-Rochon, who outfitted both restaurants. It's definitely a part of the Robuchon family tree growing in the luxe neighborhood.

Ten flavors of ice-cream and sorbet, several inspired by Miami, will be available at Frohzen, with a topping bar to make them "extra photographable" according to a press release. Besides that, the shop is offering unique dishes that fuse ice-cream with other dessert items. An ice-cream cupcake with soft-serve frosting and a cherry on top is available in red velvet, birthday cake, and tres leches. Macaron ice-cream sandwiches will be rolled in toppings such as Oreo cookie crumbles and Fruity Pebbles cereal. Finally, the ice-cream cakesickles are a cake-inspired take on the paleta, with Miami-esque flavors such as mango-passion coconut. The shop will also serve espresso.

Perhaps owing to its warm climate, Miami has become an unexpected hot spot for cold treats in recent years. A study by WalletHub released in October has the city tied for first place as the city with the most ice-cream and frozen yogurt shops. Alongside Frohzen, options for ice cream lovers in South Florida include MadLab Creamery and Aubi & Ramsa — both in the Design District, Dasher and Crank in Wynwood, and Azucar in Little Havana.

Frohzen. 151 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-402-9060; frohzen-miami.com. Tuesday through Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

 
Douglas Markowitz was Miami New Times' music and arts editorial intern for summer 2017. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before finishing a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He currently writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

