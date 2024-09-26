High-End Japanese Restaurant to Open at the Setai Miami Beach

Now, the hot-spot hotel is adding another restaurant to its growing repertoire, and this time, it's Japanese.
Led by Executive Chef Vijay Jai, Japón will open at the Setai Miami Beach on Tuesday, October 1, with dishes ranging from sashimi to marinated miso sea bass.
A Menu Focused on the Simplicity of Japanese CuisineUnlike its sister restaurant,t Jaya, which highlights bold spices and South Asian-inspired dishes, Japón centers on the simplicity of Japanese cuisine. The menu includes sushi, sashimi, robatayaki (Japanese grilling), and tempura crafted by Jai and his international team.
One of the most notable dishes on the menu is the sea bass marinated in miso and charred tomato, which blends umami flavors with the richness of the fish. Other highlights include the lamb chops served with a kimchi-based miso sauce, putting a twist on traditional Japanese techniques.
Japón is located on the north side of the Setai's courtyard in a space that used to host private events. After a significant renovation, the restaurant aims to immerse diners in Japanese culture. Diners can watch chefs at work at a sushi counter, and there's a private dining area called the Kyoto Room that can seat up to 16 guests. While there isn't an omakase menu in the works just yet, Jai hints at the possibility of kaiseki, a traditional multi-course Japanese meal, down the line.
The spot also boasts an impressive beverage program with more than 40 types of sake available to choose from. This extensive list stands out in a city where sake selections can be limited. "We want to introduce Miami diners to a broader range of sake, many of which aren't commonly found here," Jai notes.
An Atmosphere Inspired by Traditional Japanese AestheticsThe restaurant's atmosphere plays a big part in the overall experience.
Designed by Saladino Design Studios, Japón mixes traditional Japanese aesthetics with modern touches. The dining area features a ceiling with undulating wooden patterns, custom porcelain tiles, and Japanese artwork. The outdoor courtyard, complete with a Japanese pagoda and hand-painted murals, creates a calm setting that complements the Setai's "Asian Night Bazaar," with nightly entertainment that shifts from relaxed dining to lively nightlife.
The restaurant will overlook the same courtyard as Jaya, sharing in the evening entertainment while providing an intimate dining experience separated by traditional Japanese nanodo doors.
As the Setai Miami Beach expands its culinary options, Japón adds another layer to its offerings for both guests and locals. For Jai the new restaurant is a chance to highlight the variety of Japanese cuisine. "We're excited to share something different," he says. "Japón is about simplicity and honoring Japanese cooking traditions while exploring new ideas."
Japón. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at the Setai Hotel; thesetaihotel.com. Japón will open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 6 to 11:30 p.m.