J. Wakefield's Annual DFPF Day Returns With New Format, Four New Stouts

This week, J. Wakefield Brewing owner-brewer Jonathan Wakefield will be celebrating the fifth-annual release of his signature beer, DFPF. Officially dubbed DFPF Day, the annual release will take place at noon on Saturday, March 23.

The beer has garnered a cult following since the first five-gallon batch was brewed on Cigar City's pilot system for the Tampa brewery's inaugural Hunahpu's Day in 2010 when Wakefield first poured samples of his fruited sour ale to thirsty fans. The beer continues to hold the world's number one spot for a Berliner Weisse, according to Ratebeer.com. Known as a Florida weisse-style sour ale, the name is an acronym for dragon fruit-passion fruit, the two key ingredients that provide the beer with a pop of flavor and a purple-pink hue.

This year, over 1,500 pounds of fruit were used in this year’s brewing process, said Wakefield, who will be releasing 750-ml bottles for $20 each.

Continue Reading

"Each year we tweak the formula or the process to make the beer better, and to compensate for variances in the fruit," said Wakefield. "Expect this year's version to have a bit more tartness to accent the fruit flavors."

This year will also see the release of four new beers, as well as a new system for selling the bottles to the public. While the 2018 DFPF Day saw hundreds of people lined up the night before the official release time, this year Wakefield will be utilizing a new system for retailing one of his most popular beers.

Rather than wait in line the day of the release, the majority of bottles will now go to wristband holders. The remainder will be available for purchase on Saturday, cash only. Wristband sales will continue this week while supplies last during the brewery's operating hours.

"It's something we have discussed for a while. Our intention is to keep the excitement and sense of community of our traditional release format, but make it fairer and easier for our local, longtime fans to get their hands on the beer without having to go to the secondary market," said Wakefield. "So many people thanked us for doing it this way when they picked up their wristbands yesterday."

Never-before-seen beers releasing alongside DFPF include four Russian imperial stouts inspired by a number of iconic desserts, said Wakefield, who created the beers alongside head brewer Maria Cabre and several well-known breweries to experiment with new flavors pairings.

"We're always looking for ways to see how new flavors can play off of one another," said Wakefield. "I’m excited about them all, and if they are well-received, we could make them again."

The new beers include Otagoffa, an affogato-inspired Russian imperial stout with coffee and vanilla brewed in collaboration with Boston-based Trillium Brewing Company, a follow-up to its popular Affogato imperial stout released in 2017. For this release, the beer features a blend of San Diego's Mostra coffee and Boston-based Barrington coffee.

The additional three beers include Making Whoopie, a whoopie pie-inspired Russian stout with banana, chocolate, and vanilla brewed in collaboration with Maine-based Barreled Souls Brewing; Miami Rainbows, a Neapolitan-inspired Russian imperial stout with vanilla, chocolate, and strawberries brewed in collaboration with Chicago-based Phase Three Brewing Company; and Eton Mess Brush, a Russian imperial stout with moringa, coconut, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, chilies, vanilla, and Marcona almonds brewed in collaboration with Sweden's Omnipollo. All the stouts will sell for $25 each for a 750 ml bottle.

DFPF Day wristbands are being sold for $140 in the J. Wakefield Brewing taproom. Wristbands are good for one full allotment, a total of six bottles that include two DFPF and one of each stout. Bottles may be purchased separately, and non-wristband sales will begin at noon on DFPF Day. All of the beers will be available on draught on DFPF Day, with food by Master Arepa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



J. Wakefield Brewing. 120 NW 24th St., Miami; jwakefieldbrewing.com.