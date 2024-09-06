Is Foxhole Reopening in Miami Beach? It Sure Seems Like It

However, by 2019, the bar seemed to go downhill, ultimately closing up shop in 2021 during the pandemic.
Owned by Homecookin' Hospitality Group, which also closed Drunken Dragon at the turn of the year, the once legendary bar with a speakeasy vibe seemed to be closed for good — that is, until something peculiar happened.
Foxhole's once dormant Instagram wiped away all evidence of its former self and suddenly reappeared with a highly curated Instagram feed this week revealing something secret was in store. I, New Times food editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar, quickly sent the account a direct message questioning the sudden activity. All I received was a, "Will email you soon to discuss!" Soon? I'm the Cuban Nancy Drew and I'll get to the bottom of this.
Now, like ancient hieroglyphics, I am taking it upon myself to decipher each and every "Easter egg" the bar is dropping on its social media account — because something new, and something with retro-Korean flair, is coming to Miami Beach
very soon.
1. December 23, 2023 — Circular Symbolism (The two "Os" in Foxhole)On December 22, 2023, just two days before Nochebuena (more important than Christmas, to be honest), the bar posted three consecutive images. One was an illustration of a perfect circle filled in with an ombre effect of colors ranging from light blue to a deep burnt orange with touches of pink and purple. Someone commented, "Red light?" which could mean a light was being turned on. Foxhole was always notoriously hard to find (you had to enter through an alleyway), so, the circle could mean it was a portal into a new bar. A few moments later, the bar posted what was the most obvious announcement of a comeback — a logo that simply states, "Foxhole Miami Beach. Est. 2011." Longtime regulars quickly took to the comments, with one writing, "I met my wife there. Ten years ago. Still together. See you soon," while a design studio (that is seemingly working on the new project) wrote, "Looking forward to our recreation with you all coming back to life, boys. #FoxholeBar2.0."
2. September 3 — Vinyl Records and Korean Flair. Drunken Dragon Revival?
On Tuesday, September 3, after a seven-month hiatus, the bar reappeared on Instagram with three more images. This time, an image depicted a bookshelf located in a dimly lit room, seemingly the Foxhole, which shows jam-packed shelves of a bookcase with tiny figurines and plenty of vinyl records. The caption on the first image reads, "Music is in the heart, and on our shelves." This means the speakeasy vibes will be back — maybe with less hip hop and more lo-fi, old school mellow rock, and jazz beats? Then, the bar posted a new logo of the bar — this time, with "Foxhole Bar" in Korean. Now, this has me thinking: Can we expect Drunken Dragon-inspired eats mixed with the speakeasy atmosphere of the original Foxhole? This could be epic.
3. September 4 — A Sexy Dirty Martini and Nods to AsiaOn September 4, the bar posted a photo of a woman's hand holding an ice-cold dirty martini out of a martini glass. Back in the day, the bar used all forms of glassware, but the white table, the refined glassware, and the candle depicted in said photograph show us that something more refined and upscale is coming. Additionally, the neon lights of Tokyo, Japan, seem to be in play for inspiration, as well... time will only tell.
4. "Drinks, Sports, and Tunes" Written in English and Korean"Drinks, sports, and tunes," written in both English and Korean, is the most obvious clue posted by the bar on Instagram so far. These three elements made the former Foxhole a staple back in the day, so, it's great news that it's bringing back these same elements. Now, I couldn't help but wonder (in a Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City sort of way): Will there be food? Or just Korean-inspired decor and cocktails? Looks like there'll be disco balls, so there better be dancing.
5. A Winky Face and Nods to More Retro Asian Influences
On Thursday, September 5, the bar gave us one more clue — this time, instead of vinyl records in a bookcase, they revealed a photo, split into three panels, or what appears to be shop signage of bars written in both Chinese and Japanese. While no questions have been answered so far, the Asian influences are more strong than ever. One commenter wrote, "Japanese? (Loving the little hints by the way)" to which the bar responded with ";)," an old school winky face sans emoji. Oh, Foxhole.
In conclusion, Miami Beach can expect a cocktail lounge-meets-sports bar-meets speakeasy with at least one disco ball, martini glasses, vinyl music, and plenty of Chinese, Japanese, and Korean influence in both its decor and possibly menu.
The bar has confirmed it will open "very soon." Therefore, expect a fall 2024 opening.