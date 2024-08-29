24-Hour Miami Grocery Store Goes Viral for Twilight Shopping

A TikTok posted by Andrea Lopez (@msdreababyy) has gone viral after she recorded herself at a Miami grocery store shopping at 1 a.m. in the dead of night — and people are obsessed.
With 8,000 views and counting, Lopez says she went grocery shopping in the middle of the night to avoid crowds and "get some peace and quiet."
But, honestly, what's crazier is the fact that a 24-hour grocery store in Miami even exists.
In the video, Lopez shows her grocery cart full of fruits and groceries in a grocery store that is completely empty. Miami is literally the only place where you can go grocery shopping at one in the morning," she says with a laugh.
The comments on TikTok were flooded by other Miami residents asking where the supermarket is located, while some commented and made hilarious remarks.
@msdreababyy
Grocery shopping at 1 am is my type of timing lmaooooo♬ original sound - Msdreababyy
One commenter wrote, "My drunk ass would buy 22 lemons, six bags of grapes, and two boxes of pasta for no reason at 3 a.m."
While 24-hour grocery stores are not a Miami-exclusive find and are very common in cities like New York, they are certainly not the most common in the Magic City. Therefore, for night owls and shoppers who prefer a peaceful grocery experience, Lopez confirms the grocery store is Price Choice Foodmarket located near Edgewater and Midtown in Miami.
New Times did some digging, confirming it was specifically the "Price Choice Foodmarket 5" at 1851 NE Second Ave.
While the website doesn't show this as a 24-hour store, Lopez tells viewers there is a sign on the door explaining that it is open 24 hours a day. Therefore, only locals really know about this.
Upon calling the store, New Times has verified this location is open for 24 hours. Would you go shopping at 3 a.m.? If so, you do you.