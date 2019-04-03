Cho:Tu in Midtown Offers Indian Street Food in a Casual Setting

Pravin Mascarenhas and Shamsu Lalani, owners of Maska in Midtown, have launched the restaurant's casual counterpart, Cho
The 42-seat eatery shares the kitchen and a wall with Maska and offers indoor and outdoor seating, along with takeout. The menu is a collaboration between the two Indian-born partners, filled with affordable comfort food. The meat, gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan specialties are similar to those found in highway rest stops and food stalls in each of the subcontinent's six regions from Delhi in the north to the southern Indian states.
Mascarenhas, who plans to open several Cho
"There's no tweaking the recipes to adapt to Western palates," he says. "This is authentic Indian street food, our traditional flavors ring out, and if it's served spicy in India, that's what you'll get here."
Start your meal with one of the
Other items include
The beverage list features the dessert-like
Cho
