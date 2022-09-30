Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

News

Miami Restaurants Host Fundraisers to Help Hurricane Ian Victims

September 30, 2022 12:52PM

Hurricane Ian tore through Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties on September 28, 2022, producing a historic storm surge that swallowed entire communities.
Hurricane Ian tore through Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties on September 28, 2022, producing a historic storm surge that swallowed entire communities. Photo by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue
Hurricane Ian has left Florida on its way to South Carolina, leaving mass destruction in its wake. Newspaper crews are posting scenes of utter devastation in cities like Fort Myers, Sanibel, and Naples, with USA Today reporting that Fort Myers Beach "is gone."

Just a few hours southeast, Miamians are trying to figure out ways to best help their neighbors across Alligator Alley.  As World Central Kitchen, Feeding South Florida, the Red Cross, and other organizations mobilize volunteers to provide aid and comfort to those who have lost their homes in the hurricane, local Miami restaurateurs are raising funds to help these organizations in their efforts.

The following is a list of restaurants, bars, and shops that are raising funds to help relief efforts. If you are a restaurateur or bar owner that is holding a fundraiser, let us know at [email protected].

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen will donate 15 percent of all Yom Kippur sales from catering to an organization to be named. The donations will be matched by the owners Sam Gorenstein and Omer Horev for a total of 30 percent. To order your Yom Kippur break fast meal, click here. 864 Commerce St, Miami Beach; abbatlvkitchen.com.

Inika Foods in Wilton Manors is collecting donations of nonperishable food items and toiletries through Saturday, October 1 which will be delivered directly to Fort Myers on Sunday. 2410 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; 954-278-2222; inikafoods.com.

Red South Beach will donate a portion of every steak sold to World Central Kitchen through the end of November. 801 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach; 305-534-3688; redsobe.com.

Sergio's West Kendall location will host a fundraiser on October 1 to raise funds for Volunteer Florida. The event will include complimentary tapas and drinks and a viewing of the short film, Croqueta Nation. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at 13550 SW 120th St., Miami. Tickets cost $30 at eventbrite.com.

Zalie Cakes in Hollywood is accepting donations of nonperishable food items and toiletries through Saturday, October 1. Items will be delivered directly to Fort Myers on Sunday. 2029 Harrison St., Bay 5, Hollywood; 954-362-7020; zaliecakes.com
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Miami's Worst Cop

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation