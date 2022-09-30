Miami Restaurants Host Fundraisers to Help Hurricane Ian Victims

Hurricane Ian has left Florida on its way to South Carolina, leaving mass destruction in its wake. Newspaper crews are posting scenes of utter devastation in cities like Fort Myers, Sanibel, and Naples, with USA Today reporting that Fort Myers Beach "is gone."
Just a few hours southeast, Miamians are trying to figure out ways to best help their neighbors across Alligator Alley. As World Central Kitchen, Feeding South Florida, the Red Cross, and other organizations mobilize volunteers to provide aid and comfort to those who have lost their homes in the hurricane, local Miami restaurateurs are raising funds to help these organizations in their efforts.
The following is a list of restaurants, bars, and shops that are raising funds to help relief efforts. If you are a restaurateur or bar owner that is holding a fundraiser, let us know at [email protected].
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen will donate 15 percent of all Yom Kippur sales from catering to an organization to be named. The donations will be matched by the owners Sam Gorenstein and Omer Horev for a total of 30 percent. To order your Yom Kippur break fast meal, click here. 864 Commerce St, Miami Beach; abbatlvkitchen.com.
Inika Foods in Wilton Manors is collecting donations of nonperishable food items and toiletries through Saturday, October 1 which will be delivered directly to Fort Myers on Sunday. 2410 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; 954-278-2222; inikafoods.com.
Red South Beach will donate a portion of every steak sold to World Central Kitchen through the end of November. 801 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach; 305-534-3688; redsobe.com.
Sergio's West Kendall location will host a fundraiser on October 1 to raise funds for Volunteer Florida. The event will include complimentary tapas and drinks and a viewing of the short film, Croqueta Nation. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at 13550 SW 120th St., Miami. Tickets cost $30 at eventbrite.com.
Zalie Cakes in Hollywood is accepting donations of nonperishable food items and toiletries through Saturday, October 1. Items will be delivered directly to Fort Myers on Sunday. 2029 Harrison St., Bay 5, Hollywood; 954-362-7020; zaliecakes.com.