Hurricane Dorian: Miami Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings

As Hurricane Dorian sets its sights on Florida, now is the time to prepare. However, with the Labor Day weekend still ahead, you might want to get out of the house before the weather becomes too dangerous. Thankfully, many restaurants are still operating regularly this weekend because the storm isn't projected to arrive until Tuesday morning. However, if conditions begin to deteriorate, many places will close. Check back here regularly to see what restaurants and bars are open in Miami.

Restaurant owners can email New Times with their operating hours at cafe@miaminewtimes.com.

Remainig Open



Amare - Open for dinner nightly.



The Anderson and El Toro - Open through Sunday. They are normally closed Monday.



Baru - Open until further notice.



Batch Gastropub - Open unless there are evacuation orders. Staffed by owners and volunteers.



Beat Culture Brewery - Open through Sunday.



Biscayne Bay Brewing - Open until further notice.



Bob's Your Uncle - Open overnight unless there's a direct hit.



Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern - Open normal hours Friday and Saturday. Sunday TBD.



Broken Shaker - Open through Saturday night.



The Deck - Open until further notice.



Diplomat Hotel - Hotel open for guests; dining open to all.

Fat Tap Beer Bar - Open regular hours Friday and Saturday - Sunday TBD.

Henry's Sandwich Station - Open regular hours all weekend.



House of Per'La - Open regular hours but will adjust based on weather forecast.



J. Wakefield Brewing - Open regular hours until the storm hits.



Jaguar Latin American Kitchen - Will remain open until further notice.



La Fresa Francesca - Open throughout the weekend. Tuesday TBD.

Latin House - Open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, In Sunday, an announcement will be made regarding whether the restaurant will open.

L'Editor Restaurant - Open over the weekend.

Minibar - Open through Tuesday.



Mojo Donuts - Open until the storm hits. Will reopen as soon as power returns. Check social for updates.



Ms. Cheezious - Open regular hours.



Mynt and Mynt-Tu - Open through the storm.

Naked Taco - Staying open until the storm hits.



Nightlife Brewing Co. - Open regular hours through the weekend.



Old Habana Cuban Bar - Will remain open until further notice.



Peacock Garden Bistro - Will remain open until further notice.



Phuc Yea - Open through Monday. Tuesday TBD.

Red the Steakhouse - Open today and Saturday. Sunday TBD.



Sala'o - Will remain open until further notice.



Semilia French Bistro & Wine Bar - Open tonight and tomorrow.



Silverlake Bistro - Open through the weekend. Tuesday TBD.



Talavera Cocina Mexicana - Will remain open until further notice.



Tap 79 - Open all weekend with $5 craft beers on tap.



Taquiza - Both locations will remain open through Saturday - closing Sunday until further notice. All day hurricane happy hour on Saturday.



Urbanica - All Hotels open.

Via Verdi - Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, the restaurant will offer half-priced pasta.

W South Beach Hotel - Wall is open through the weekend and W open during the storm.



Zest - Will remain open until further notice.



Closing Early