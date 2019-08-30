How to Prepare Your Home for Hurricane Dorian

Apples, bananas, tomatoes, bananas, and avocados are easy to eat and keep for days, sometimes weeks.

As Hurricane Dorian barrels toward Florida, Miami is on high-alert. Though it is still unclear where the storm will hit, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has formally declared a state of emergency. Erring on the side of caution, Miami has already began preparing for the worst.

Miami-Dade has a handy hurricane emergency supply checklist on its website that's a great guideline for everything you need to survive a storm or other catastrophic event. It's recommended that your supplies should include three to 14 days worth of items for every member of your household (dogs, cats, and other pets included). You should also keep the items in easy to carry plastic containers or duffel bags.

Basic recommended supplies include:



One gallon of drinking water per person



Manual can opener and bottle opener



Nonperishable foods



Canned meat, fish, fruit, or vegetables



Bread in moisture-proof packaging



Cookies, candy, or dried fruit



Canned soups and nonperishable milk



Powdered or single-serve drinks



Cereal or granola bars



Packaged ketchup, mustard, or mayonnaise



Peanut butter and jelly



Instant tea or coffee



A portable grill or camp stove (never grill indoors)



Disposable plate, cups, and utensils



Dry and/or canned pet food



Keep in mind: Stocking up for a hurricane doesn't mean skimping on fruits and veggies, though. Produce items, like bananas, apples, oranges, and carrots can last for days or even weeks.

NASA Earth Observatory

As you storm prep, here are 10 essential tips to take into consideration before it's too late.

1. Have enough water to drink for at least seven days. It does not need to be bottled. Instead, fill all empty jugs, jars, and pitchers with tap water, and store in a safe place.

2. Start preparing ready-made meals now. Cook cold and frozen food in advance, like pastas, meat sauces, and chicken, and store in plastic containers inside the fridge. When and if the power goes out, eat this food first before looking to prepackaged and other nonperishable items. Make sure to have a can opener handy, too.

3. Fill plastic bags with water and place in freezer to keep the interior cold. Ice can also be placed in coolers to store other cold pre-made foods, like pizza, pancakes, sandwiches, salads, fruits, and vegetables.

4. Line all bathtubs with plastic sheets and fill with water. It helps prevent water from leaking down the drain. This is water you will use to flush the toilet and for other basic cleaning.

5. Place all valuable items and papers inside plastic bags and store in a secure place, such as inside dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, or safe boxes.

6. Designate a safe and fully-enclosed area in your home to stay in, in the event that you experience roof, window, or rising water damage.

7. Have batteries, flashlights, food, and water handy wherever you are in your home. Try to avoid walking around your house during the worst of the storm.

8. Get cash. Credit cards won't work without power.

9. Keep prescriptions, glasses, and other essential items on you or nearby at all times, including cash and important family documents.

10. Don't forget to keep a close eye on your furry friends and have a stock of necessary items, including pet food and carriers or crates with you.

For the complete list of supplies recommended by Miami-Dade, along with other valuable store preparedness information, visit miamidade.gov.