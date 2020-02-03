The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Rolls Into Miami-Dade With Kawaii Snacks

This Saturday, February 8, the mobile Hello Kitty Cafe will cruise into Miami-Dade. The truck — brimming with a new batch of desserts, drinks, souvenirs, and limited-edition collectibles — will stop in Aventura for one day only.

The food-and-collectibles truck will park outside Aventura Mall near the Slide Tower and Apple Store. Splashed with larger-than-life illustrations of the iconic white cat, the traveling cafe will be next to impossible to miss as it serves customers from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Step inside the mobile cafe and find a host of items to purchase. New branded merchandise includes sprinkle mugs, enamel pin sets, and canvas tote bags. In addition, expect stainless-steel thermal bottles, sprinkle T-shirts, and a Hello Kitty lunchbox packed with confetti popcorn.

Some of the truck's year-round best-selling items will be available as well, including cookie sets, rainbow macarons, and pink bow-shaped bottles of water. Payment can be made via credit or debit card — cash will not be accepted.

Photo courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

After its stop in Aventura, the Hello Kitty Cafe will roll up the coast and park in Tampa the following Saturday, February 15.

Created by the folks at Sanrio, a Japanese company that specializes in the kawaii (cute) segment of Japanese pop culture, the Hello Kitty Cafe is similar to standalone Sanrio stores in malls across the United States. However, the mobile version sells only Hello Kitty-related items instead of other animated characters.

The bright-pink van with hot-pink bows on its hubcaps has been on the road since October 2014 and first appeared in Miami-Dade in October 2016 at Dadeland Mall. The truck has made numerous appearances in Miami since then, including at Dolphin Mall, as well as in other cities across the nation, from Chicago to Los Angeles and Seattle.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura; 305-935-1110; sanrio.com.