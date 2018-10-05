Hedy Goldsmith Launches New Brunch Menu at Spring Chicken

After three years in Los Angeles, Hedy Goldsmith, Miami's legendary James Beard Award-nominated pastry chef, has returned to Miami. Her first order of business: revamping the brunch program at Spring Chicken.

This weekend, Goldsmith will host her first Sweet Roll Sunday at the restaurant's Coral Gables outpost, where she'll meet customers and highlight her new offerings.

A peek at the brunch menu includes a chicken and waffle sandwich with smoked bacon, a griddled egg, and American cheese ($10), challah French toast with syrup and strawberries ($8), and salted peanut butter and jelly toast on Zak the Baker bread with banana, strawberry, and a touch of mint ($8).