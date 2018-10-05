Hedy Goldsmith Launches New Brunch Menu at Spring Chicken

After three years in Los Angeles, Hedy Goldsmith, Miami's legendary James Beard Award-nominated pastry chef, has returned to Miami. Her first order of business: revamping the brunch program at Spring Chicken.
This weekend, Goldsmith will host her first Sweet Roll Sunday at the restaurant's Coral Gables outpost, where she'll meet customers and highlight her new offerings.
A peek at the brunch menu includes a chicken and waffle sandwich with smoked bacon, a griddled egg, and American cheese ($10), challah French toast with syrup and strawberries ($8), and salted peanut butter and jelly toast on Zak the Baker bread with banana, strawberry, and a touch of mint ($8).
As for Goldsmith's desserts, look out for her cinnamon rolls ($5), guava and cheese pastelitos ($5), and hand-spun shakes in flavors such as strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, and cookies and cream ($8). She's also forged partnerships with Buttercream Cupcakes in Coral Gables and Zak the Baker and Fireman Derek's in Wynwood to supply breads, cakes, and pies to Spring Chicken.
Goldsmith, best known in Miami for her work at Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink in the Design District, was recently named corporate executive pastry chef for John Kunkel's restaurant group, 50 Eggs, which owns Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, Spring Chicken, and Swine Southern Table & Bar, which is expected to close permanently this weekend.
“Swine’s last day of business will be Sunday as we make way for something new," Kunkel posted on Swine's Twitter feed.
But as Kunkel closes Swine, Goldsmith will be busy at Spring Chicken. Interestingly, she's not the only chef who's made the move to 50 Eggs. Chef Jamie DeRosa, best known for opening Izzy's Oyster Bar in Miami Beach and Fort Myers, recently joined the team and had a hand in updating Spring Chicken's brunch and all-day menus.
Sweet Roll Sunday With Hedy Goldsmith. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, October 7, at Spring Chicken, 1514 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; 305-504-2704; eatspringchicken.com.
