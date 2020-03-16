Grubhub and Uber Eats Announce Efforts to Assist Local Restaurants During Coronavirus Pandemic

When community disasters — like hurricanes, floods, economic meltdowns, and viral pandemics — hit, the hospitality industry takes the hardest blow.

With the coronavirus spreading, diners are staying home in droves as municipalities impose curfews and restrictions on eateries, sending an electric shock wave through Miami restaurant owners, who largely are mom-and-pop operations.

Thankfully, meal delivery services allow people to still eat from their favorite restaurants without leaving home.

Grubhub, the Chicago-based service has stepped up to the plate, with Uber Eats following in fashion. Both delivery services have offered assistance to their independent restaurant partners, helping ease the financial burden of staying afloat as eateries try to stay afloat.

In a press conference last Friday, Grubhub announced an initiative that it would, "temporarily suspend collection of up to $100 in commission payments from impacted independent restaurants nationwide".

In a call with New Times, a representative for the company clarified that independent Miami restaurants would be part of the initiative, although only the cities of Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Portland, and Boston were called out in the press conference and subsequent release.

It should be stressed that the $100 million is a suspension of fee collection, and not relief. Restaurants will still, at some point, have to pay back the commissions, which are primarily for fees for restaurants that engage in Grubhub's marketing programs. Exact details are not available, according to the representative.

Uber Eats today released a statement that it, too, would support Miami restaurant partners. The Uber Eats support package includes a delivery fees on all Uber Eats orders from independent restaurants across the U.S. and Canada, and dedicated marketing campaigns—both in-app and via email—to promote delivery from local restaurants, especially those that are new to the app.

Additional benefits include a new opt-in program for all restaurants in the U.S. and Canada using the Uber Eats platform to receive daily payouts, rather than the company’s standard weekly payout. These efforts will effect more than 100,000 independant restaurants across the U.S. and Canada.

“We've heard from restaurants that they're worried about what the health crisis will do to sales, and its impact on cash flow and their ability to pay suppliers or employees,” said Therese Lim, head of restaurant product at Uber Eats. “That's why, from today we'll provide restaurants with the option to receive daily payouts rather than waiting until the end of the week to see revenue from deliveries, which can be even more important as delivery becomes a bigger share of their sales during this time.”

Miami Gardens Mayor, Oliver Gilbert, is on board with Uber Eats' efforts to help local eateries. “As we enter a time when social distancing is going to be critical, our neighborhood restaurants and businesses will need all the help they can get, as will our residents. We appreciate Uber Eats waiving delivery fees and getting funds to our restaurants as quickly as possible.”

In addition, Uber Eats has pledged to provide healthcare workers and first responders with over 300,000 free meals to be delivered to their places of employment. Those efforts are nationwide, and will be coordinated with local and state governments.

Uber Eats has also begun a user campaign to drive awareness of “contactless” delivery, provided CDC guidance to restaurants to ensure all delivery orders are properly sealed in tamper-evident packaging, and are working to provide drivers with sanitization materials in cities impacted by coronavirus.