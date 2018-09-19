Gourmet Chocolate Shop Garcia Nevett Opens in South Miami

Garcia Nevett, a sister-owned Venezuelan chocolate bar, is now open in South Miami. Here, find a slate of handmade gourmet confections, from matcha bonbons to s'mores bites and chocolate cake.

In 2012, Susana and Isabel Garcia Nevett, who worked as chocolatiers in Venezuela, launched Garcia Nevett (formerly Cacao Art) inside their home, shortly after the sisters emigrated to Miami.

"When we first moved here, we were making all of our chocolates at home for about a year and a half," Isabel says. "Then we moved into a commercial kitchen, but we always knew that we wanted to have our own shop."