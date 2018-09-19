Gourmet Chocolate Shop Garcia Nevett Opens in South Miami

Garcia Nevett, a sister-owned Venezuelan chocolate bar, is now open in South Miami. Here, find a slate of handmade gourmet confections, from matcha bonbons to s'mores bites and chocolate cake.
In 2012, Susana and Isabel Garcia Nevett, who worked as chocolatiers in Venezuela, launched Garcia Nevett (formerly Cacao Art) inside their home, shortly after the sisters emigrated to Miami.
"When we first moved here, we were making all of our chocolates at home for about a year and a half," Isabel says. "Then we moved into a commercial kitchen, but we always knew that we wanted to have our own shop."
The sisters found the South Miami space this past year and opened to the public September 15.
"Opening the store made us want to rethink our name and our brand," Isabel says. "My sister and I are so proud of our chocolates that we wanted to put our name on them."
The light and airy space, which features an open kitchen and a clear-case of confections, is meant to feel intimate, says Isabel. "We want you to come in and feel like you're in our home," she says.
Unlike other chocolate shops, which brand themselves as bean-to-bar, the sisters use cacao as a base for dozens of different treats, including cookies, cakes, bonbons, and fudge jars. They also make marshmallows and homemade caramel using honey from Key West, and serve coffee and hot chocolate.
"For us, Venezuelan cacao is one of our main ingredients," Isabel says. "We use it to make all types of things. Bonbons are our speciality, but with the store we can offer more."
This past month, the sisters won three silver medals in the Americas competition of the International Chocolate Awards, which recognizes excellence in fine chocolate products around the world. The winning items, which can be found in their store, include a Florida Keys sea salt ganache, an orange honey caramel bonbon, and the Patanemo ganache, which is a bonbon made with single-origin cacao from a small town in Venezuela.
"It just so happens that Venezuelan cacao is some of the best in the world," Isabel laughs. "But we like to incorporate flavors that we've come to know in Miami with the cacao."
Besides continuing to experiment with flavors and products, the sisters plan to host chocolate-making classes sometime in the near future.
Garcia Nevett. 7312 SW 57th Red Rd., Miami; 305 749-0506; garcianevett.com.
