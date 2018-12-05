Funky Buddha's Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival Returns With Over 50 Breweries

Funky Buddha's beers have a loyal following, but one particular brew has so many fans that its annual release inspires an entire festival.

The Maple Bacon Coffee Porter fest returns to the Oakland Park brewery on January 12, 2019, with an afternoon of beer from Funky Buddha and over 50 local and regional breweries. The main draw, of course, is the Maple Bacon Coffee Porter.

This rich beer that's basically breakfast in a glass has received plenty of awards, including the gold medal for specialty beer in the 2016 World Beer Cup. The brew has been ranked the number one porter and one of the top 100 beers in the world by RateBeer.com and was rated "outstanding" by BeerAdvocate.com.

Funky Buddha's head brewer, Ryan Sentz, says that of all the beers Funky Buddha produces, the Maple Bacon Coffee Porter may be his favorite. "It will always have a special place in my heart as it was the beer that really helped put Funky Buddha on the map."

Sentz says the brewery strives to make the annual beer celebration better each year. "As a beer drinker, it gives you an opportunity to try a ton of great beer in small samples. For that reason, when we decided to start doing festivals, we took great pride in putting on one that would be a great experience for both the attendees and brewers."

Breweries participating in the festival include 18th Street Brewery, 81 Bay Brewing Co, 450 North Brewing, 903 Brewers, Accomplice Brewery and Ciderworks, Aslin Beer Company, B Nektar Meadery, Ballast Point Brewing Company, Bangin Banjo Brewing Company, Barrel of Monks Brewery, Broski Ciderworks, Cigar City Brewing, Copperpoint Brewing Company, Coppertail Brewing, Devour Brewing Co, Due South Brewing, Dunedin Brewery, Florida Keys Brewing Co, Four Quarters Brewing Company, Garagiste Meadery, Jdubs Brewing Company, LauderAle Brewing Company, Lexington Brewery & Distillery, Lone Pine Brewing Company, Mathews Brewing Co, MIA Beer Co, Odd Breed Wild Ales, Ology Brewing Company, Orchid Island Brewing, Playalinda Brewing Company, Pontoon Brewing, Proof Brewing Co, Prosperity Brewers, Revolution Brewing, Robot Brewing Co, Sailfish Brewing Co, Saltwater Brewery, Slim Pickens Cider and Mead, Tarpon River Brewing, Tomoka Brewing Co, Toppling Goliath Brewing Co, Walking Tree Brewery, Wicked Barley Brewing Co, Wicked Weed Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Company.

There are three different ticket options for this 21-and-over event. A general admission (GA) ticket costs $55 in advance ($60 at the door) and includes entry and unlimited beer samples. A GA Plus Four Bottle ticket costs $110 and includes entry into the festival and four bottles of Maple Bacon Coffee Porter. A VIP Plus One Case ticket costs $225 and includes early entry to the festival at noon, a festival-exclusive bottle, premier seating at panel discussions, and other events.

GA ticket holders will also be able to buy a 22-ounce bottle of Maple Bacon Coffee Porter for $15 while supplies last. All bottles purchased will be available for pickup upon exiting the festival after 3 p.m. No kids or pets will be allowed at the festival, and outside alcohol, food, or drink will not be allowed inside. Empty water bottles will be permitted, and there will be free water stations set up so beer drinkers can stay hydrated.

Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival. 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Funky Buddha Brewery Backlot. 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park. Tickets cost $55 to $255 at funkybuddhabrewery.com