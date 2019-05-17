 


4

Five New Brunches in Miami to Try This Weekend

Clarissa Buch | May 17, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

As Miami readies for summer, take advantage of the last few weeks of spring with one of the city's newest brunches. From beachfront affairs to indulgent spreads, there's a recently launched brunch in almost every corner of town, including Bal Harbour, Brickell, South Beach, Coral Gables, and nearby Fort Lauderdale. Below, find five to try this weekend.

Five New Brunches in Miami to Try This WeekendEXPAND
Photo Courtesy of Artisan Beach House

Artisan Beach House


10295 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour
305-455-5460
ritzcarlton.com


Visit the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour for an indulgent hotel brunch at Artisan Beach House. The seafood-centric affair offers everything from caviar and sushi to a raw bar and a paella station. Available noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, sushi, sashimi, and nigiri are crafted to order, while other tables offer a chef's selection of charcuterie, cheese, and fresh-baked breads. Plus, there's an assortment of verrines and desserts from the restaurant's pastry chef.

Five New Brunches in Miami to Try This WeekendEXPAND
Courtesy of W Miami

Addikt at W Miami


485 Brickell Ave., Miami
305-503-4400
marriott.com


There's a new bottomless brunch in Brickell. On the 15th floor of W Miami, Addikt presents brunch on the restaurant's recently opened terrace, which offers unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay and the city skyline. Served Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., brunch menu highlights include honey fried chicken and waffles ($18), crab cake Benedicts, carrot cake pancakes, tres leches French toast ($14), and unlimited paella. Plus, sip on bottomless sangria, mimosas, and bellinis.

Five New Brunches in Miami to Try This WeekendEXPAND
Nick Garcia Photography

Dune


2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
754-900-4059
dunefortlauderdale.com


This seaside restaurant in Fort Lauderdale recently launched an a la carte brunch, available every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sit outside on the restaurant's beachfront terrace and order the charcoal baked eggs with a bacon and potato hash ($13), and seafood toast — a base of avocado toast, heirloom tomatoes, and arugula that can be topped with a choice of Maine lobster, blue lump crab, smoked salmon, or shrimp ($16 to $22). Sweets are displayed on a dessert table, with options such as lemon cream scones, orange pistachio loaf cake, and an assortment of housemade glazed doughnuts. As for drinks, look out for the bloody mary bar, as well as the mimosa cart that delivers tableside bubbles, including champagne and prosecco paired with fresh-pressed Florida juices.

Five New Brunches in Miami to Try This WeekendEXPAND
Courtesy of Chotto Matte
Chotto Matte
1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach
305-690-0743
chotto-matte.com


Travel to Japan with Chotto Matte's limited edition "Blossom Brunch" menu ($75), which features a selection of spring-inspired items in honor of cherry blossom season. Served from noon to 5 p.m. on weekends until the end of June, brunch items reflect various floral designs and feature a pink hue to celebrate the flower. Menu highlights include the blossom hamachi sashimi with yellowtail, peach, and salsa; pan-fried diver scallops with ahi yuzu causa and cherry ponzu; and the ebi blossom tempura dish. For dessert, try the raindrop jelly with cherry ripple ice cream. Plus, the restaurant has set up a cherry blossom forest where diners can enjoy a meal under one of the trees.

Five New Brunches in Miami to Try This WeekendEXPAND
Doc B's

Doc B's


301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-864-1220
docbsrestaurant.com


In Coral Gables, try Doc B's recently launched all-day weekend brunch, available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The menu includes everything from smoked salmon pizza and acai bowls to candied bacon, egg sandwiches, and chimichurri steak and eggs. There's also a section dedicated to "pan-cakes" that are nearly the size of a large plate and come in flavors like chocolate chip, traditional, and "cinn-a-swirl," which is comparable to a flattened cinnamon bun drizzled in cinnamon, sugar, and condensed milk. Items average $10 to $20. Mimosas and bloody marys are available for $5.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

