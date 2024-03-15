 First NFT-Inspired Restaurant in Miami, Bored Cuban, Opens | Miami New Times
Miami’s First NFT-Inspired Restaurant Has Arrived With Cuban Pastelitos

Beyond Bored Cuban's digitally-inspired decor, its fare (a Cuban-style "Pop Tart," anyone?) is generating buzz, too.
March 15, 2024
Now generating head-turns on Le Jeune Road: Bored Cuban.
Now generating head-turns on Le Jeune Road: Bored Cuban. World Red Eye photo
If you still don't understand what an NFT is, well, you're probably not alone.

In its simplest form, it stands for a "non-fungible token" and is valid for the ownership of an asset, physical or digital. One of the coolest NFT collections out there is Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), poppy art boasting a modernly inked cartoon "Bored Ape" doing everything from munching on a piece of pizza to wearing blue and red 3D glasses.

BAYC is the inspiration behind Bored Cuban, the first NFT-inspired restaurant in Miami, which opened on February 15. The decor is digital art-influenced, with homage to an NFT-purchased piece of an ape donning a traditional Cuban shirt (guayabera) while smoking a cigar.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Eric Castellanos, locally known for his Latin Cafe 2000 spots, among other endeavors. "My Bored Ape is a Hialeah native named Manolo, with a laid-back, old soul. I wanted a mascot that would be the face of this fun, easy, fast-casual dining concept that I have been dreaming about for years."
Beyond the ape-filled visual pizzazz, the menu has been building buzz, too. As of press time, the restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating on both Yelp and Google, with select users raving, "lunch at this spot was a visual delight" and "this is a fantastic café with all the best Cuban pastries and coffee."

The restaurant has a classic ventanita for quick morning bites like its "Monkey and Banana" nut bread, a Cuban-style "Pop Tart" made with guava and cream cheese, açaí bowls, and a variety of Cuban pastelitios.

Its all-day menu is anchored by Cuban-inspired flatbreads, playfully known as "pixas." Varieties include a Cuban sandwich-inspired variety made with roasted pork, ham, cheese, pickles, and a mustard sauce, and the "Lechon," made with shredded pork in a mojo sauce with chimichurri, sweet plantains, and mozzarella cheese.
click to enlarge Three flatbreads on a yellow surface
The "pixas" (or flatbreads) at Bored Cuban
Bored Cuban photo
Additional menu highlights include Cuban and chicken club sandwiches, to which diners can build a Happy Meal-inspired "Bored Combo" served in a vividly designed, limited-edition Bored Cuban box with a side of plantain chips and a drink. For dessert, there are milkshakes and smoothies, like the "Café Mocha-Tido," which includes Cuban coffee, chocolate ice cream, and condensed milk.

Fans of the spot can take home some Bored Cuban Ape NFT merc, designed by Miami-based creative agency DeepSleep Studio. Currently, the swag line-up includes clothing collaborations with artist Friks84, with many more collaborations to be unveiled in future months.

Bored Cuban. 831 NW 42nd Ave., Miami; 305-642-0323; boredcuban.com. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
