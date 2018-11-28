Fireman Derek's Opening Coconut Grove Pie Shop

Fireman Derek's pies have become so popular they're almost a Miami tourist attraction. Pass by the little Wynwood bakery and you're bound to see a line of people waiting to get a slice of Derek Kaplan's Key Lime or crack pies (named because of its addictive qualities).

Kaplan, a real life fireman, is expanding on the success of his pies by opening a second shop. The new store, located on Main Hwy in Coconut Grove, is expected to open early January with a larger space and more seating. t 1,115 square feet, the new location will be about double the size of the petite Wynwood flagship, says Kaplan.