Everyone is sweet on Fireman Derek's pies.
Everyone is sweet on Fireman Derek's pies.
Courtesy Fireman Derek

Fireman Derek's Opening Coconut Grove Pie Shop

Laine Doss | November 28, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

Fireman Derek's pies have become so popular they're almost a Miami tourist attraction. Pass by the little Wynwood bakery and you're bound to see a line of people waiting to get a slice of Derek Kaplan's Key Lime or crack pies (named because of its addictive qualities).

Kaplan, a real life fireman, is expanding on the success of his pies by opening a second shop. The new store, located on Main Hwy in Coconut Grove, is expected to open early January with a larger space and more seating. t 1,115 square feet, the new location will be about double the size of the petite Wynwood flagship, says Kaplan.

Kaplan says that opening a second store simply made sense. "We ran out of space. WE're opening a second store out of necessity."

At Coconut Grove, pies will have their own display case and the kitchen will be hidden in the back. IT will still retain a "homey" feel, according to Kaplan who calls the new store, "Fireman Derek's 2.0".

Chocolate pecan pie
Chocolate pecan pie
Courtesy of Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

With more room, Kaplan will be able to offer more items. In addition to pies, cakes, and coffee, Kaplan will offer a larger variety of ice cream "mix-ins" where customers can choose their favorite pie, cake, or brownie to be mixed into their ice cream of choice (prices not yet available).

Pies at the Coconut Grove store, like the Wynwood location, will be made daily at Kapaln's Little Haiti bakery. Croissants, cookies, and other smaller items will be baked on site.

Kaplan said that if the second shop works out, he'll look into expanding further, but don't worry: the little Wynwood pie shop isn't going anywhere. "We're not closing the Wynwood shop, we're just adding on," says the fireman-turned-baker.

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop & Cafe. 3435 Main Hwy., Miami. firemanderekspies.com. Opening January 2019.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

