Father's Day 2019 Beer Specials at Miami Breweries

Dads love beer. So skip the overpriced tie or watch and treat pops to a few cold ones this Father's Day weekend. From complimentary brews to giveaways and games, killer deals at Miami breweries and bars will help us celebrate the father figures in our lives.

Beat Culture Brewing Company. The brewery that opened late last year will celebrate its first Father's Day with one free beer per dad (with the purchase of food). In addition, Beat Culture will offer a family-friendly day chock full of games, bites by star chef Giorgio Rapicavoli, and a stellar beer lineup. 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5413; beatculture.co.

Growler USA. Dads receive one complimentary brew and a special gift at Wynwood's latest beer depot that boasts more than 100 taps. Pair the beer with bar bites such as spicy queso dip with tender pork and pico de gallo ($12) or an order of crisp beer tenders ($12). 337 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-960-7862; growlerusa.com/craft-beer-pubs/fl-wynwood.

M.I.A Beer Company. Skip the pretentious brunch and treat dad to a hearty plate of steak and eggs at M.I.A. Along with the limited-edition dish, he can also get a free cold one of his choosing. 10400 NW 33rd St., #150, Doral; 786-801-1721; mia.beer.

Nightlife Brewing. Located next to Marlins Park, Nightlife Brewing will honors fathers by offering an all-day happy hour. Dads will receive happy-hour prices on all core beers. 1588 NW Seventh St., Miami; 786-787-2337; nightlifebrewingco.com.

The Tank Brewing Co. Honor your pops at the Tank's Links & Drinks Father's Day fiesta, which will include a tee-off contest and a chance for you and Dad to win a $200 bar tab (tournament rules are listed on the brewery's Facebook page). The event will also offer burgers and retro games. 5100 NW 72nd Ave., A-1, Miami; 786-801-1554; thetankbrewing.com.

Union Beer Store. This Little Havana hideaway, known for its elaborate selection of craft beer, is hooking Dad up with 10 percent off drinks with proof of offspring, so be sure to bring those awkward family photos. 1547 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-313-3919; unionbeerstore.com.

Veza Sur Brewing Co. On Father's Day, get free growler fills with the purchase of any Veza Sur merchandise. Copa América games will be aired on a giant projector screen, and you can snag specials from the onsite food truck Chi-fa. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.