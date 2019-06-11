Father's Day 2019 Miami Restaurant Guide

This Sunday, fathers across the nation will wake up to cards, hugs, and gifts. It's Father's Day, that special time to show your old man how much you appreciate everything he's done for you.

One of the best ways to make his day joyful is to treat him to a delicious meal, particularly one that includes special treats. Here are the best deals at Miami eateries to help you celebrate a fantastic Father's Day.

All deals are Sunday, June 16, and do not include tax or tip unless otherwise noted. Reservations are strongly recommended.

American Social. On Father's Day, expect an à la carte menu, along with cigar rollers and a special raffle for dads to win a round of golf for four and tickets to a regular-season Dolphins game. Fathers will receive one complimentary raffle ticket during brunch. Cost varies based on main course option. Brunch served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 690 S.W. First Ct, Miami; 305-223-7005; americansocialbar.com.

AQ Chop House by Il Mulino. Father's Day brunch will include live music in the main dining room, along with a raw bar; pasta, meat, sushi, and omelet stations; and a dessert spread. Enjoy unlimited bellinis, mimosas, rosé sangria, red wine, rosé, and prosecco. Brunch costs $100 per adult and $45 per child from noon to 4 p.m. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 877-312-9742; aqualinaresort.com.

Ariete. Chef Michael Beltran will host a brunch buffet of offerings such as frita Benedict, made with Sam’s biscuit, chorizo, hollandaise, and papitas ; a breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, American cheese, and potatoes; guava-and-cream-cheese pancakes; and French toast sticks with cinnamon sugar and condensed milk. The brunch will also feature a prime-rib carving station, plus there's a choice to upgrade to bottomless mimosas or London Dry bloody marys for an additional $22. Brunch costs $39 per adult and $25 per child aged 12 or younger from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com.

The Bazaar by José Andrés. A Spain-inspired Father’s Day buffet-style brunch crafted by James Beard Award-winning chef José Andrés will include a raw bar, a caviar table, an embutido selection, and a breakfast table, as well as other offerings. Prices vary based on the chosen main course. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2999; sbe.com.

B Bistro + Bakery. Treat Dad to a special brunch at this Brickell neighborhood bistro with dishes like pastelito pancakes topped with cream cheese mousse, guava preserve, brown butter maple and vanilla crumble ($18); croissant French Toast coated with stewed berries, vanilla pastry cream, and raspberry gel ($17); truffle bun with scrambled eggs, truffle aioli and bacon jam ($14); or steak and eggs garnished with charred scallions, salsa verde, basil mashed potatoes, and two fried eggs ($27). Fathers will receive a complimentary beer or mimosa. Brunch served from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-330-6310; bbistromiami.com.

Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral. Celebrate Dad with special food and drink options. Fathers can indulge in brunch dishes such as a breakfast flatbread ($15) or skirt steak and eggs ($18), paired with a "bromosa" ($5) or half-priced draft beer ($3.50). Complimentary Polaroid photos will be passed out to each dad. 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonedoral.com.

Fi’lia. A prix fixe for Father's Day will include specialty dishes such as smoked beef carpaccio, raviolini short rib, and tagliatelle bolognese. Desserts are cream caramel dulce de leche or espresso chocolate mousse. Select wines will be marked down 25 percent. The meal, available from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., costs $39 per person. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-912-1729; sbe.com.

Tostada chilaquiles Driftway, Generator Miami

Generator Miami. Enjoy a brunch of specialty items such as a breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, charred tomatoes salsa, and lime crema ($13); buttermilk pancakes with seasonal fruit, fruit powder, bourbon thyme, and maple syrup ($15); French toast with glazed apples, maple syrup, and berries ($13); and shrimp and grits with smoked pork belly, red onion, and dark jus ($18). Brunch will be served from noon to 4 p.m. 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730; staygenerator.com.

International Smoke. Expect a special cocktail pairing with your Father’s Day meal. A bone-in rib-eye topped with rye peppercorn sauce will be smoked and served with a side of crushed potatoes and grilled asparagus to pair with a Bulleit Rye old-fashioned. The pairing costs $65. 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 946, Aventura; 786-254-0422; internationalsmoke.com.

Le Sirenuse. Chef Antonio Mermolia brings the spirit of southern Italy to life this Father's Day with Mare, an oceanfront dining experience offering light and refreshing coastal Mediterranean cuisine. Begin with antipasti sul mare including roasted day-boat Mediterranean octopus and Sicilian red shrimp, followed by a selection of crudo and marinato such as ahi tuna tartare and local amberjack carpaccio. The heart of the menu is Dal Mare, a variety of fresh seafood and a daily selection of whole roasted fish, accompanied by salads, bright pastas, and classic pizzas. À la carte options from the brunch menu will also be available. Brunch costs $95 with bottomless prosecco or rosé and $130 for bottomless champagne from noon to 3 p.m. 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside; 786-482-2280; fourseasons.com.

Malibu Farm. Helene Henderson's restaurant inside the Eden Roc will debut a pizza-making series of classes on Father's Day. Adults and children can learn how to craft their own organic wood-fired pies. The eatery will also partner with Biscayne Bay Brewing so dads can enjoy a bucket of some of the brewery's most popular beers, including Miami Pale Ale, Siren Saison, Amber Ale, and Double Nine IPA, for $30. The pizza lesson costs $65 for adults (including a glass of wine) and $25 for children. 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5579; edenrochotelmiami.com.

MC Kitchen. Chef Victor Toro will offer an Italian-inspired brunch with dishes such as a truffled tater-tot waffle topped with a poached egg, freshly shaved black Perigord truffles, and creamy Parmigiano-Reggiano fonduta ($28), and a sunny-side-up farm-egg pizza topped with thick-cut bacon, broccoli rabe, caramelized onion, and secret sauce ($18). Dessert is banana chocolate pancakes ($18). Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 4141 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-456-9948; mckitchenmiami.com.

Nautilus Cabana Club. This Father’s Day brunch buffet includes a raw bar, dips, antipasti, and stations for cheese and charcuterie, omelets, kids favorites, and dessert. Brunch costs $45 per person. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; arlohotels.com.

EXPAND Three-course Dim-Sum brunch at Novikov. Deyson Rodriguez

Novikov. Indulge in a three-course dim-sum brunch with dishes such as hot-and-sour king crab soup and four dim sum options, such as sweet corn and saffron, kimchee and Wagyu beef, and chicken sui mai. Entrées include crispy Peking duck, grilled branzino, and a vegetarian option. Fathers can toast with their families and enjoy $23 bottles of Whispering Angel on their special day. Brunch costs $23 per person from noon to 3 p.m. 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-489-1000; novikovmiami.com.

PM Buenos Aires Fish & Steak House. The restaurant's à la carte menu will offer prime steaks and seafood, local produce, imported Argentine accents, and a list of premier Argentine wines. Fathers will be treated to a special gift and a handmade cigar rolled onsite. 1453 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-200-5606; pmrestaurantes.com.

Quinto la Huella. Father’s Day brunch will include a selection of meats from the parrilla, such as steak, chicken, sausage, along with an assortment of grilled vegetables, pasta, and salads. Bottomless house wine and bubbly will be available for $25. Brunch costs $55 per adult and $27.50 for children under 12. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 786-4646; quintolahuella.com.

Rusty Pelican. Dads can enjoy a complimentary beer tasting courtesy of Veza Sur, take-home gifts, and a brunch offering breakfast specialties such as banana French toast, made-to-order omelets, a European charcuterie platter, sushi rolls, a seafood bar, and other treats. Brunch costs $85 for adults and $35 for children aged 4 to 11 and will be served from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com.

EXPAND Tanuki's Dim Sum Tanuki

Tanuki. At the restaurant's Father’s Day brunch, guests will receive a welcome cocktail upon arrival plus unlimited mimosas and wine. Dads will also receive a complimentary Sapporo. Brunch includes a selection of pan-Asian dishes, a main course, and dessert for the table to share. Brunch costs $58 per person from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-615-1055; tanukimiami.com.

Verde. Celebrate Dad with an à la carte brunch at Verde at Pérez Art Museum Miami. Highlights are beer-battered fried lobster bites with Hollandaise sauce ($16); steak and eggs with porcini-crusted grilled rib-eye and truffled creamy polenta ($34); and a banana rum sundae ($8). Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-345-5696; pamm.com.

Zuma. At the fine-dining restaurant inside the Epic Hotel in downtown Miami, fathers and their guests get a choice of tiered menus: a $125 classic, a $175 signature, and a $395 premium. Dishes include spicy beef tenderloin, salmon teriyaki, Chilean sea bass, and spicy fried tofu. There will also be Japanese Wagyu, roasted lobster, and grilled vegetable donburi. Signature and premium entrées will be paired with a traditional Japanese truffle hot pot served tableside. 270 Biscayne Blvd, Way, Miami; 305-577-0277; zumarestaurant.com.