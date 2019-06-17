 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Esotico tiki drink
Esotico tiki drink
Esotico

Esotico Brings Tiki Cocktails and Vibes to Miami's Arts & Entertainment District

Laine Doss | June 17, 2019 | 11:54am
AA

Miami's A&E District is getting a tiki bar.

Esotico Miami, scheduled to open next month at Canvas Condominiums, will offer classic tiki cocktails and a tropical vibe.

The 3,400-square-foot space will use hand-cut wallpaper, lush greenery, and Hawaiian surfboards to create a tiki-inspired atmosphere. Guests can enjoy drinks created by Daniele Dalla Pola, a partner in parent company Graspa Group and a longtime tiki aficionado. Of course, no Miami bar or restaurant is complete without the requisite DJ booth and VIP area, but a Tuesday-evening live rockabilly trio sounds promising.

Related Stories

Tiki cocktails are known the world over for their potent combination of spirits, spices, and fruits. Most tiki cocktails are rum-based, and Esotico will boast an initial collection of 230 rums, with the ultimate goal of offering 365. Graspa Group owner Graziano Sbroggio calls the curation "a rum for every day of the year."

Tiki cocktails will be made with freshly squeezed juices and house-made mixes, served in tiki mugs designed for Esotico. Cane sugar for the drinks will be harvested onsite, and a special grinder will make the crushed ice needed for most of the drinks. "Much of what we do here will not just be unique to Miami but one-of-a-kind in the tiki community," Dalla Pola says of the cocktails.

The bar will offer two batched versions of the classic Zombie, one with rum and one with mezcal. In addition, the bar will serve a slushy version of a banana daiquiri and Dalla Pola's take on a piña colada. The Sexy Colada is made with Bacardi Carta Oro rum, Re’al cream of coconut, pineapple juice, coconut water, and ginger. In a nod to his Italian roots, Dalla Pola will also pour custom Negronis from a special machine.

The food menu will offer what's being billed as "tropical chow," which includes truffled dim sum, ceviche, an octopus hot dog, calamari, tropical bowls, and a pupu platter. A dish called the Black Kraken will consist of squid ink risotto with octopus. Prices are not yet available.

Esotico was previewed at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Art of Tiki event. This new concept is an interesting addition to Graspa Group's stable of restaurants, which includes Salumeria 104 and Segafredo.

Esotico Miami. 1600 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-800-TIKI; esoticomiami.com. Debuting in late July 2019. Will open at 5 p.m. nightly.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >